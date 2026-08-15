Freedom at 79: How the meaning of Independence continues to evolve

History
Freedom arrived in stages, not in a single moment. 15 August 1947 delivered political freedom. It took until 26 January 1950, when the Constitution took effect, for that freedom to acquire legal shape as a republic built on universal adult franchise, a right no other newly independent nation of comparable size and poverty had extended to its whole population at birth.
How the idea of freedom has expanded:
1947 — Political freedom (end of colonial rule)
↓
1950 — Constitutional democracy, universal adult franchise
↓
1976 — Fundamental Duties (42nd Amendment)
↓
1991 — Economic freedom (liberalisation)
↓
2015 onward — Digital inclusion (Digital India, JAM trinity)
↓
Present — Climate responsibility, citizen participation
Key Personalities
The Constituent Assembly, chaired by Rajendra Prasad with B.R. Ambedkar heading the Drafting Committee, built the framework: a Preamble promising liberty, equality and fraternity, Fundamental Rights, and later Fundamental Duties. Reforms from 1991 under P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh added freedom of enterprise, dismantling licence-era controls. Each addition answered a gap the previous generation's freedom had left open.
Significance
|Dimension
|How it plays out
|Historical
|Shift from 1947's political freedom to 1950's justiciable rights, not merely aspirational ones
|Political
|Universal adult franchise without literacy or property tests India's boldest constitutional wager
|Constitutional
|Constitutional morality, developed through cases such as Navtej Singh Johar, holds governance to constitutional values even against popular sentiment
|Economic
|1991 liberalisation redefined freedom as market access and entrepreneurship
|Administrative
|Digital India and the JAM trinity (Jan Dhan–Aadhaar–Mobile) extend freedom to mean access to services
|International/Social
|Article 51A(g) ties individual freedom to collective responsibility for the environment and future generations
UPSC Relevance
Prelims: Preamble amendments (42nd Amendment, 1976) · Fundamental Duties, Article 51A · universal adult franchise · 1991 economic reforms · Digital India · JAM trinity
Mains: GS II (Preamble, constitutional morality, Fundamental Duties, governance) · GS III (economic reforms, digital inclusion, climate policy) · Essay: evolving meanings of freedom and citizen participation
Expected Questions
Prelims MCQ: Fundamental Duties were incorporated into the Indian Constitution through which amendment, and on the recommendation of which committee?
(a) 42nd Amendment, 1976; Swaran Singh Committee
(b) 44th Amendment, 1978; Sarkaria Commission
(c) 42nd Amendment, 1976; Balwant Rai Mehta Committee
(d) 61st Amendment, 1989; Swaran Singh Committee
Mains (15 marks): "Freedom in India has evolved from a political achievement in 1947 to an expanding constitutional and developmental project." Discuss with reference to constitutional morality, economic reforms and digital inclusion.
Key Words: Preamble, constitutional morality, Fundamental Duties, universal adult franchise, 1991 reforms, Digital India, JAM trinity, climate responsibility, inclusive development, good governance