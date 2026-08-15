Freedom at 79: How the meaning of Independence continues to evolve

History

Advertisement

Freedom arrived in stages, not in a single moment. 15 August 1947 delivered political freedom. It took until 26 January 1950, when the Constitution took effect, for that freedom to acquire legal shape as a republic built on universal adult franchise, a right no other newly independent nation of comparable size and poverty had extended to its whole population at birth.

Advertisement

How the idea of freedom has expanded:

Advertisement

1947 — Political freedom (end of colonial rule)

↓

Advertisement

1950 — Constitutional democracy, universal adult franchise

↓

1976 — Fundamental Duties (42nd Amendment)

↓

1991 — Economic freedom (liberalisation)

↓

2015 onward — Digital inclusion (Digital India, JAM trinity)

↓

Present — Climate responsibility, citizen participation

Key Personalities

The Constituent Assembly, chaired by Rajendra Prasad with B.R. Ambedkar heading the Drafting Committee, built the framework: a Preamble promising liberty, equality and fraternity, Fundamental Rights, and later Fundamental Duties. Reforms from 1991 under P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh added freedom of enterprise, dismantling licence-era controls. Each addition answered a gap the previous generation's freedom had left open.

Significance

Dimension How it plays out Historical Shift from 1947's political freedom to 1950's justiciable rights, not merely aspirational ones Political Universal adult franchise without literacy or property tests India's boldest constitutional wager Constitutional Constitutional morality, developed through cases such as Navtej Singh Johar, holds governance to constitutional values even against popular sentiment Economic 1991 liberalisation redefined freedom as market access and entrepreneurship Administrative Digital India and the JAM trinity (Jan Dhan–Aadhaar–Mobile) extend freedom to mean access to services International/Social Article 51A(g) ties individual freedom to collective responsibility for the environment and future generations

UPSC Relevance

Prelims: Preamble amendments (42nd Amendment, 1976) · Fundamental Duties, Article 51A · universal adult franchise · 1991 economic reforms · Digital India · JAM trinity

Mains: GS II (Preamble, constitutional morality, Fundamental Duties, governance) · GS III (economic reforms, digital inclusion, climate policy) · Essay: evolving meanings of freedom and citizen participation

Expected Questions

Prelims MCQ: Fundamental Duties were incorporated into the Indian Constitution through which amendment, and on the recommendation of which committee?

(a) 42nd Amendment, 1976; Swaran Singh Committee

(b) 44th Amendment, 1978; Sarkaria Commission

(c) 42nd Amendment, 1976; Balwant Rai Mehta Committee

(d) 61st Amendment, 1989; Swaran Singh Committee

Mains (15 marks): "Freedom in India has evolved from a political achievement in 1947 to an expanding constitutional and developmental project." Discuss with reference to constitutional morality, economic reforms and digital inclusion.

Key Words: Preamble, constitutional morality, Fundamental Duties, universal adult franchise, 1991 reforms, Digital India, JAM trinity, climate responsibility, inclusive development, good governance