‘Friend-shoring’ & supply chain resilience

Geopolitics meets economics as India positions itself as the ‘Trusted Partner’ in the new ‘China-Plus-One’ global trade architecture

The concept

​Friend-shoring is a trade strategy where supply chains are relocated to countries that are geopolitical allies or share similar values. In 2026, this has evolved into the “Pax Silica” initiative, a US-led framework aimed at securing semiconductors, AI and critical minerals. Unlike “Offshoring” (cost-based) or “Reshoring” (bringing back home), friend-shoring prioritises political reliability over pure economic efficiency.

Why it matters

​Strategic de-risking: After the disruptions of the early 2020s, advanced economies are actively decoupling from “authoritarian states”. India is the primary beneficiary of this China-Plus-One strategy, especially in electronics and APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients).

​Trusted tech partner: Membership in the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) and the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI) with Japan and Australia allows India to access high-end technology and investment that was previously concentrated in East Asia.

​Investment surge: Global giants (e.g., Apple, Micron, and Foxconn) are shifting production to India not just for its market, but because of its status as a “democratic security partner”.

Key challenges

​Cost vs security: Limiting trade to “friends” can increase production costs, potentially fuelling global inflation.

​Infrastructure bottlenecks: To truly capitalise, India must match the logistical efficiency and labour productivity of the hubs it seeks to replace.

Way forward

​India must leverage the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to harmonise standards and labour laws with “friend-shoring” partners. Strengthening the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) schemes for critical components will be vital to making these shifts permanent rather than temporary.

Final outlook

​Friend-shoring represents a “New Globalisation” where trade is a tool for national security. By positioning itself as the world’s most significant “trusted geography”, India can secure the capital and technology needed to become a global manufacturing powerhouse by 2047.