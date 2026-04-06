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Home / Exam Mentor / From Athens to eternity: How the first Modern Olympics of 1896 rewrote sporting history

From Athens to eternity: How the first Modern Olympics of 1896 rewrote sporting history

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Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:01 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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The revival of the ancient Greek games 1,500 years after their ban gave birth to the world’s greatest multi-sport event and several UPSC-worthy facts you must know
The historic date: April 6, 1896
On April 6, 1896 — exactly 130 years ago today — King George I of Greece formally inaugurated the First Modern Olympic Games at the Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro) in Athens. It marked the revival of the ancient Olympics, which had been abolished by Roman Emperor Theodosius I in 393 AD after nearly 1,200 years of tradition.
The mastermind: Pierre de Coubertin
French educator and historian Baron Pierre de Coubertin is credited as the father of the modern Olympic Movement. He proposed the revival at the Paris Congress of 1894, where the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was also founded. Athens was chosen as the host city to honour the games’ Greek origins.
Key facts at a glance
  • Host city: Athens, Greece
  • Duration: April 6-15, 1896
  • Nations participated: 14 countries
  • Athletes: Rs 241 (all male)
  • Sports: 9 disciplines, 43 events, including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, cycling, wrestling, weightlifting, shooting, fencing and tennis
  • No women participants — women’s events began at Paris 1900
  • No gold medals — winners received a silver medal and olive branch; runners-up got bronze
The star performer
American athlete James Connolly became the first modern Olympic champion, winning the triple jump on April 6 itself. Greek marathon runner Spyridon Louis became a national hero by winning the marathon — the games’ most celebrated event, inspired by the legendary run of soldier Pheidippides from Marathon to Athens in 490 BC.
UPSC relevance
The Olympics connect to themes of international relations, soft power, sports diplomacy and cultural history. The IOC, founded in 1894 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, remains a key international body. India first participated in the Olympics at Antwerp 1920.
Keywords: First Modern Olympics 1896, Athens Olympics, Pierre de Coubertin, IOC history, Olympic Games UPSC, James Connolly, Panathenaic Stadium, Olympic revival, Spyridon Louis marathon, competitive exam sports GK
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