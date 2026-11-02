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Home / Exam Mentor / From Calcutta to Mauritius: The beginning of India’s indentured labour migration

From Calcutta to Mauritius: The beginning of India’s indentured labour migration

This Day in History (November 2)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:42 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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History

When Britain abolished slavery in its empire in 1834, sugar colonies still needed a large, controllable workforce. Mauritius turned to India. On 2 November 1834, the ship Atlas reached Port Louis carrying 36 Indian labourers recruited in Calcutta under five-year contracts, generally regarded as the beginning of organised Indian indentured migration.

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What It Is

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The labourers, known as “Hill Coolies,” had signed contracts with a British firm before sailing from Calcutta. The Atlas arrived on 2 November, and the workers were disembarked on 4 November near present-day Aapravasi Ghat, Mauritius.

Indenture was not slavery, as workers had contracts and wages. However, deception by recruiters, debt, employer control over living conditions and harsh colonial laws made the system highly coercive, limiting workers' freedom despite their formal contractual status.

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Significance

The Mauritius experiment became a model for sending Indian indentured labourers to Fiji, Trinidad, Guyana, Suriname and South Africa, sustaining plantation economies after slavery. This migration created lasting Indian-origin diaspora communities. Remittances, return migration and cultural exchange connected India with these colonies. Following sustained criticism of its abuses, the indenture system was abolished in the early twentieth century, though its diasporic legacy endured.

UPSC relevance

The topic links the colonial economy, abolition of slavery, indentured labour, migration, labour rights and the making of the Indian diaspora. It is also a study in how formal legal freedom can be undermined by unequal bargaining power and state-backed coercion.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims: With reference to Indian indentured migration, consider the following statements:

  1. The ship Atlas reached Port Louis in 1834 with Indian indentured labourers.
  2. Indentured labour was legally identical to chattel slavery.
  3. Indian indentured workers were sent mainly to plantation colonies after the abolition of slavery in the British Empire.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: Analyse the relationship between colonial labour requirements and the development of Indian indentured migration in the nineteenth century.

Key Words: Abolition of slavery, indentured labour, Atlas, Port Louis, Aapravasi Ghat, plantation economy, colonial coercion, Indian diaspora.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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