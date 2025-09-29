DT
Home / Exam Mentor / From farm to fork: Tackling India’s food loss and waste challenge

From farm to fork: Tackling India’s food loss and waste challenge

Info Nuggets

article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:56 PM Sep 29, 2025 IST
September 29 marks International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste

International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste is observed every year on September 29, following a United Nations resolution in 2019. The day aims to highlight the urgent need to reduce food loss along supply chains and cut waste at the consumer level. Globally, nearly one-third of all food produced is lost or wasted. In India, the problem is especially stark. While millions go hungry, vast amounts of food rot in fields, warehouses, transport vehicles and even at social gatherings.

In the Indian context, food loss occurs primarily in post-harvest handling, storage and transportation, given the inadequate cold chain infrastructure and fragmented supply networks. Studies suggest that nearly 40% of fruits and vegetables in India perish before reaching markets. On the other hand, food waste is visible at urban household levels, restaurants, weddings and festivals, where excess food is often discarded. This wastage has not only ethical implications in a country battling malnutrition but also contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, soil degradation and water wastage.

Several organisations are working to address this issue. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched the ‘Save Food, Share Food, Share Joy’ initiative and partnered with food recovery agencies like the India Food Banking Network and Feeding India (an NGO now supported by Zomato Foundation) to channel surplus food to the needy.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and FICCI are also promoting efficient supply chain practices to curb losses in agribusiness. Globally, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and UN Environment Programme (UNEP) provide technical support and policy advocacy in India to strengthen cold storage infrastructure, sustainable production and awareness campaigns.

Marking September 29 reminds India not only of its civilisational ethos of valuing food as sacred but also of the urgent modern challenge: ensuring that every grain produced nourishes people, not landfills.

Factbox: Food loss & waste in India

Date observed: September 29 (UN-mandated).

India’s food loss: 40% fruits & vegetables perish before reaching markets.

Key causes: Poor storage, transport bottlenecks, oversupply at events, consumer habits.

Impact: Hunger persists despite wastage; adds to carbon emissions and water stress.

