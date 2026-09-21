From League to UN

The First World War left Europe with a political problem that military victory had not solved: how could states prevent another general war? The answer proposed at Paris was collective security, the principle that aggression against one state should concern all.

From Versailles to the League

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The League of Nations emerged from the post-war settlement and began work in 1920. Its Covenant required members to respect one another’s territorial integrity and imposed political and economic sanctions on aggressors. The idea was ambitious, but the institution depended heavily on the willingness of sovereign states to act against their own strategic interests.

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Its weaknesses were structural:

The United States, whose president Woodrow Wilson had championed the idea, never joined.

The League had no standing army and relied on member states for enforcement.

Decisions often required unanimity.

Britain and France dominated the organisation but were unwilling to bear unlimited costs.

Major powers such as Germany, Japan and Italy either left or challenged the system.

The League’s failures in Manchuria in 1931 and Abyssinia in 1935 exposed the gap between collective security as a principle and enforcement as a political choice.

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War and institutional redesign

The Second World War demonstrated that declarations alone could not restrain powerful states. The United Nations, created by the UN Charter signed at San Francisco on 26 June 1945, retained collective security but altered its architecture.

League of Nations United Nations Weak enforcement machinery Security Council authorised to take binding decisions Unanimity often required Substantive decisions require nine votes, including concurring permanent members No centralised authority over force Chapter VII provides measures against threats to peace United States absent Major powers built into the organisation as permanent members

The Security Council’s permanent members—the United States, Soviet Union, United Kingdom, France and China—received veto power. This was undemocratic in one sense, but its designers believed that no collective-security system could operate against the determined opposition of the great powers. The Charter also envisaged member states making forces available to the Council, though the proposed standing arrangements were never fully realized.

An ufinished system

The UN was not a simple correction of the League. It traded universal equality in decision-making for great-power participation. Its record includes peacekeeping, sanctions and mediation, alongside paralysis when permanent members disagree.

Collective security differs from collective defence. The former treats aggression anywhere as a concern of all; the latter is an alliance commitment among defined members. The UN’s continuing difficulty lies in reconciling universal rules with unequal power.

UPSC Relevance

International organisations and the UN system.

Collective security versus collective defence.

Security Council, Chapter VII and veto politics.

Lessons of interwar diplomacy and institutional design.

Possible UPSC Questions

Prelims: Which one of the following best distinguishes collective security from collective defence?

(a) Collective security applies only to military alliances.

(b) Collective defence is a universal obligation against aggression anywhere.

(c) Collective security assumes that aggression against one may concern all members.

(d) They are identical concepts.

Mains: “The transition from the League of Nations to the United Nations reflected an attempt to address institutional weaknesses in collective security.” Examine.

Keywords: Collective security; League of Nations; UN Charter; Security Council; Chapter VII; veto; sanctions; collective defence.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi