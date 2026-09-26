From the nuclear age to disarmament

The nuclear age began with the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. The weapons ended the Second World War in the Pacific, but they also introduced a strategic condition in which the survival of states could depend on the threat of mutual destruction.

Deterrence and the Arms Race

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The United States’ nuclear monopoly ended when the Soviet Union tested an atomic bomb in 1949. The Cold War then produced thermonuclear weapons, missile competition and doctrines based on deterrence. States sought security by convincing adversaries that an attack would bring unacceptable retaliation.

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This logic reduced the likelihood of direct war between nuclear superpowers in some circumstances, while creating risks of accident, miscalculation and proliferation. The Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 made the danger visible.

The international response developed along three tracks:

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Concept Meaning Disarmament Reduction and eventual elimination of weapons Non-proliferation Preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and technology Arms control Limiting weapons, deployments, tests or delivery systems Deterrence Preventing attack through the threat of retaliation

These objectives overlap but are not identical. The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, in force since 1970, combines non-proliferation, peaceful nuclear cooperation and a commitment to pursue nuclear disarmament. The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty seeks to prohibit all nuclear explosions, though it has not entered into force. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, adopted in 2017, goes further by banning possession, use and related activities for its parties.

Why September 26 matters

The UN General Assembly designated 26 September as the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons in 2013. The observance calls attention to the humanitarian and security consequences of nuclear weapons and to the stalled pursuit of complete disarmament.

The central tension remains unresolved. Nuclear-armed states describe deterrence as a source of strategic stability, while disarmament advocates argue that stability based on threatened mass destruction is inherently fragile. India supports universal, non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament, while maintaining a doctrine of credible minimum deterrence and no-first-use as officially articulated.

The debate is therefore about more than treaties. It concerns unequal security arrangements, verification, strategic rivalry and whether nuclear weapons can be abolished without leaving states more vulnerable during the transition.

UPSC Relevance

Nuclear doctrine, deterrence and strategic stability.

NPT, CTBT and Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

India’s nuclear policy and global nuclear order.

International institutions and disarmament diplomacy.

Possible UPSC Questions

Prelims: Which of the following correctly distinguishes arms control from disarmament?

(a) Arms control seeks immediate abolition of all weapons.

(b) Disarmament concerns only conventional weapons.

(c) Arms control may limit weapons or deployments without eliminating them.

(d) Non-proliferation requires all states to possess nuclear weapons.

Mains: “Nuclear deterrence and nuclear disarmament represent competing approaches to security, but neither can be understood without the other.” Discuss.

Keywords: Nuclear age; deterrence; disarmament; non-proliferation; arms control; NPT; CTBT; nuclear doctrine.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi