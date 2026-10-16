From wartime hunger to global food governance: The birth of FAO

Hunger is not always caused by a shortage of food. War, poverty, poor distribution, conflict and weak institutions can leave people unable to obtain or afford adequate nutrition. This distinction became central to international policy after the Second World War.

Origin

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The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) was established on 16 October 1945, in the aftermath of a war that had disrupted agriculture, trade and food supplies across much of the world. Its creation reflected a new conviction: food insecurity was not merely a national problem but a matter requiring international cooperation.

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FAO later became a specialised agency of the United Nations. World Food Day, observed every 16 October, commemorates the organisation’s founding.

What FAO represents

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FAO was created to promote agricultural productivity, improve nutrition, raise living standards in rural areas and help governments manage food and agricultural information. It collects data, develops standards and supports cooperation on plant and animal health, fisheries, forests and sustainable farming.

Its importance lies less in producing food directly than in enabling countries to understand and respond to food-system problems together.

Food insecurity → information and cooperation → global food governance

What changed

The idea of food security has evolved beyond food availability. A country may produce enough grain, yet people may remain undernourished because they lack income, access to markets, clean water, healthcare or dietary diversity.

Dimension Core question Availability Is enough food produced or imported? Access Can people afford and obtain it? Utilisation Does diet, sanitation and health permit adequate nutrition? Stability Can access be maintained during shocks?

This framework remains relevant to climate change, conflicts, price volatility and supply-chain disruptions. It also informs India’s policies on public distribution, nutrition programmes, agricultural support and buffer stocks.

UPSC relevance

GS-II: International institutions, welfare and food security.

International institutions, welfare and food security. GS-III: Agriculture, food processing, nutrition and sustainable development.

Agriculture, food processing, nutrition and sustainable development. Geography: Agricultural systems and global food trade.

What Questions Can Be Expected?

Prelims

Consider the following statements:

FAO was established in 1945. World Food Day is observed on the anniversary of FAO’s founding. Food security depends only on the total availability of food in a country.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

“Food security cannot be achieved through production alone.” Examine this statement in the context of access, nutrition, climate change and global food governance.

Key Words

FAO, World Food Day, food security, nutrition, food access, sustainable agriculture, SDG 2, global food governance, malnutrition, food systems.