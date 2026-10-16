DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / From wartime hunger to global food governance: The birth of FAO

From wartime hunger to global food governance: The birth of FAO

This Day in History (October 16)

article_Author
Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:01 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Exterior view of the Food and Agriculture Organization headquarters building, showcasing its architectural facade, grand design, and historical significance in Italy
Advertisement

Hunger is not always caused by a shortage of food. War, poverty, poor distribution, conflict and weak institutions can leave people unable to obtain or afford adequate nutrition. This distinction became central to international policy after the Second World War.

Origin

Advertisement

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) was established on 16 October 1945, in the aftermath of a war that had disrupted agriculture, trade and food supplies across much of the world. Its creation reflected a new conviction: food insecurity was not merely a national problem but a matter requiring international cooperation.

Advertisement

FAO later became a specialised agency of the United Nations. World Food Day, observed every 16 October, commemorates the organisation’s founding.

What FAO represents

Advertisement

FAO was created to promote agricultural productivity, improve nutrition, raise living standards in rural areas and help governments manage food and agricultural information. It collects data, develops standards and supports cooperation on plant and animal health, fisheries, forests and sustainable farming.

Its importance lies less in producing food directly than in enabling countries to understand and respond to food-system problems together.

Food insecurity → information and cooperation → global food governance

What changed

The idea of food security has evolved beyond food availability. A country may produce enough grain, yet people may remain undernourished because they lack income, access to markets, clean water, healthcare or dietary diversity.

DimensionCore question
AvailabilityIs enough food produced or imported?
AccessCan people afford and obtain it?
UtilisationDoes diet, sanitation and health permit adequate nutrition?
StabilityCan access be maintained during shocks?

This framework remains relevant to climate change, conflicts, price volatility and supply-chain disruptions. It also informs India’s policies on public distribution, nutrition programmes, agricultural support and buffer stocks.

UPSC relevance

  • GS-II: International institutions, welfare and food security.
  • GS-III: Agriculture, food processing, nutrition and sustainable development.
  • Geography: Agricultural systems and global food trade.

What Questions Can Be Expected?

Prelims

Consider the following statements:

  1. FAO was established in 1945.
  2. World Food Day is observed on the anniversary of FAO’s founding.
  3. Food security depends only on the total availability of food in a country.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

“Food security cannot be achieved through production alone.” Examine this statement in the context of access, nutrition, climate change and global food governance.

Key Words

FAO, World Food Day, food security, nutrition, food access, sustainable agriculture, SDG 2, global food governance, malnutrition, food systems.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts