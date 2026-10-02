GANDHI: FROM SATYAGRAHA TO THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF NON-VIOLENCE

History

Before Gandhi returned to India in 1915, he had already tested his central idea against a real adversary. In South Africa, resisting discriminatory laws against Indian settlers, he developed Satyagraha, a disciplined, public refusal to obey unjust law that absorbed punishment rather than inflicting it, and insisted that the method of resistance had to be as just as its goal.

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What it is

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Brought to India, Satyagraha became the operating method of the freedom movement: Champaran and Kheda, non-cooperation after 1920, the Salt March of 1930, Quit India in 1942. It differed from ahimsa, the older and broader ethical idea of non-injury found across Indian philosophical traditions; Gandhi turned ahimsa outward, into a political technique for mass action rather than a private moral discipline alone. The core claim: means and ends could not be separated. A movement built on coercion, however righteous its aim, would corrupt that aim. This is what allowed Satyagraha to mobilise millions without requiring central command, since discipline had to be internalised by each participant.

Significance

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Gandhi's assassination in 1948 did not end the method's reach. It shaped the American civil rights movement through Martin Luther King Jr, anti-apartheid organising in South Africa, and later non-violent movements worldwide. In 2007, the UN General Assembly, through resolution A/RES/61/271, adopted by consensus with 140 co-sponsoring states, designated 2 October, Gandhi's birthday, as the International Day of Non-Violence, moving Satyagraha from a national independence tactic to a globally recognised political philosophy.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

What questions one can expect from this topic

(Prelims) With reference to Mahatma Gandhi's concept of Satyagraha, consider the following statements:

Satyagraha was developed by Gandhi in South Africa before his return to India. Satyagraha differed from the broader ethical principle of ahimsa by applying non-violence as a method of organised political action. Gandhi regarded the means adopted in a struggle as inseparable from its ultimate objective. The United Nations General Assembly designated 2 October as the International Day of Non-Violence in recognition of Gandhi's contribution to the Indian national movement.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

1, 2 and 3 only B. 1 and 4 only C. 2, 3 and 4 only D. 1, 2, 3 and 4

(Mains) Distinguish Satyagraha from ahimsa, and evaluate why Gandhi treated the unity of means and ends as non-negotiable in mass political action.

Key Words

Satyagraha | Ahimsa | Civil disobedience | Means-ends unity | International Day of Non-Violence | UNGA resolution 61/271 | Gandhian thought