Generative AI in governance

From breaking language barriers with Bhashini to 'BharatGPT,' India is leveraging Generative AI to make public services conversational and inclusive

​The concept

​Generative AI (GenAI) in governance refers to the use of large language models (LLMs) to automate content creation, simplify complex data and enable real-time citizen interaction. India is pioneering "Sovereign AI" through initiatives like Bhashini (multilingual translation) and BharatGen, the world’s first government-funded multimodal LLM project.

​Why it matters

​1. Democratising information: The Bhashini platform uses GenAI to translate government schemes and judicial documents into 22 scheduled Indian languages, ensuring that a citizen in rural Tamil Nadu can access Central schemes in their mother tongue.

​2. Administrative efficiency: Tools like SabhaSaar (built on Bhashini) are being used in gram sabhas to automatically transcribe and summarise meetings, reducing the clerical burden on local officials and improving transparency.

​3. Enhanced service delivery: AI-powered chatbots, like the Kumbh Sah’AI’yak used in Mahakumbh 2025, provide voice-based assistance for lost-and-found services and real-time crowd management.

​4. Education and rxams: GenAI is revolutionising the education sector by providing personalised learning paths on platforms like DIKSHA and even assisting in the preliminary grading of descriptive competitive exam papers.

​Key challenges

​1. Ethical guardrails: Managing "hallucinations" (AI generating false information) and ensuring algorithmic transparency to prevent bias in welfare distribution.

​2. Data sovereignty: Keeping sensitive citizen data on domestic servers, a move strengthened by the 2026 migration of Bhashini to an indigenous AI cloud (Yotta/Shakti Cloud).

​Way forward

​The IndiaAI Mission (with a ₹10,372-crore outlay) is building the "compute capacity" needed for the future. Releasing open-weight models like Bharat-GPT-Lite will allow startups and state governments to build localised governance solutions at scale.

​Final outlook

​Generative AI is shifting the governance paradigm from "static portals" to "active conversations." By focusing on indigenous data and linguistic diversity, India is ensuring that the AI revolution leaves no citizen behind, regardless of their digital or linguistic literacy.