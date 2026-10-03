History

Germany's post-war partition was meant to be temporary. Occupied by the four Allied powers in 1945, it hardened instead into two states by 1949, the Federal Republic in the West and the German Democratic Republic in the East, with Berlin, itself split into sectors deep inside East German territory, becoming the Cold War's most exposed pressure point. The Berlin Wall, built in 1961 to stop the exodus westward, turned that division into concrete fact for almost three decades.

Advertisement

What it is

Advertisement

By 1989, Soviet reform under Gorbachev and mass protests across East Germany had drained the will of the East German state to hold the line; the Wall fell on 9 November 1989. But a fallen wall did not by itself reunify a country divided by two competing sovereignties and four occupying powers with formal legal rights over Germany dating to 1945.

Sequence:

Advertisement

Significance

Reunification required Soviet consent to a united Germany remaining in NATO, a concession few had expected even months earlier, and it effectively closed the Cold War's central European front, clearing the way for German-led momentum toward EU integration through the 1990s.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

Bipolarity → Soviet retrenchment → negotiated (not imposed) reunification → Two Plus Four Treaty → post-Cold War European order

What questions one can expect from this topic

(Prelims) With reference to the reunification of Germany, consider the following statements:

Germany was divided into two separate states in 1949 following the Second World War. The Berlin Wall was constructed in 1961 primarily to prevent movement from East Germany to West Germany. The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 immediately resulted in the legal reunification of Germany. The Two Plus Four Treaty played an important role in settling the external aspects of German reunification.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

1 and 2 only B. 1, 2 and 4 only C. 2, 3 and 4 only D. 1, 2, 3 and 4

(Mains) "German reunification was as much a negotiated diplomatic settlement as a popular revolution." Discuss with reference to the Two Plus Four process.

Key Words

Berlin Wall | Two Plus Four Treaty | Cold War bipolarity | Soviet retrenchment | German reunification | NATO enlargement | Post-Cold War order