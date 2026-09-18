GST-exempt healthcare: Why your ‘zero-tax’ hospital bill isn’t really tax-free

You leave a hospital after paying a hefty bill. At the bottom, the GST column says “Exempt” or “0%”. It feels reassuring: no GST on healthcare means no tax burden, right? Not quite.

The distinction between “GST-exempt” and “zero-rated” is crucial to understanding why healthcare can still carry an indirect tax burden even when no GST appears on a patient's bill.

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GST is a value-added tax. Ordinarily, a business pays GST on its inputs such as goods, equipment, rent or services and collects GST on its output. It can then claim input tax credit (ITC) for the tax already paid on inputs and set it off against the GST payable on its sales. This mechanism prevents cascading or the repeated taxation of the same value through a supply chain.

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But there is a catch. Where the final service is exempt from GST, the supplier generally cannot use ITC attributable to that exempt supply. The tax paid on inputs therefore becomes a cost rather than a credit.

Consider a hospital. Its patients do not pay GST on eligible healthcare services. But the hospital may incur GST while purchasing medical equipment, consumables, maintenance services and several other inputs. The hospital cannot simply deduct all that input tax from an output-GST liability because there is no corresponding GST collected on the exempt healthcare service.

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The tax, therefore, does not necessarily disappear. It becomes part of the hospital's cost structure.

This issue has now received explicit attention from Parliament. The 176th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, titled Affordability and Accessibility of Healthcare Facilities in Public and Private Sector, was presented on August 7, 2026. The committee noted that private healthcare providers are unable to claim ITC on GST paid on goods, medical consumables and auxiliary services, turning the unclaimed tax into an embedded cost that can ultimately be passed on to patients. It recommended that the Finance Ministry comprehensively review the GST framework and examine zero-rating critical healthcare services or creating a refund/rebate mechanism.

This is where an important GST concept comes in.

Exemption and zero-rating are not the same. Under an exemption, the output is not taxed and the associated input tax credit is generally unavailable. Under zero-rating, the output is effectively taxed at 0%, but the supplier can retain or obtain credit/refund for eligible input taxes. The latter prevents the input tax from becoming an embedded cost.

The parliamentary committee went a step further, recommending that healthcare services be moved from the present GST-exempt framework to a zero-rated GST framework, particularly to help hospitals recover taxes paid on medical equipment, consumables and specialised infrastructure.

The logic is straightforward. A modern hospital is not a standalone entity. It sits within a long supply chain involving construction, equipment manufacturers, maintenance providers, technology companies, landlords, laboratories and suppliers of medical consumables. Tax paid somewhere along that chain has to be borne by somebody if it cannot be credited or refunded.

Simply exempting more stages of the chain does not necessarily solve the problem. If an equipment supplier, for instance, is exempt but cannot recover GST embedded in its own inputs, that unrecovered tax becomes part of the equipment's price. The hospital pays more, and the eventual cost can reach the patient. The tax burden may shift between participants, but the economic cost does not automatically vanish.

The GST Council's own explanations on tax design have recognised this broader problem. In its FAQs following the 56th GST Council meeting, the government explained why medicines were not generally made fully exempt: manufacturers and dealers would lose input tax credit on their raw materials, increasing their effective tax incidence and potentially raising prices for consumers.

This principle is particularly relevant to healthcare because hospitals are among the most input-intensive service providers. Sophisticated equipment, specialised construction, consumables and technology can involve substantial tax costs. The 176th committee report specifically highlighted the inability of tertiary hospitals to claim ITC on capital-intensive inputs and recommended zero-rating healthcare as one possible structural intervention.

The issue also needs to be separated from the recent GST changes on healthcare-related products and insurance. The 56th GST Council exercise brought major changes, including exemption of individual health and life insurance services and changes in GST rates for medicines and medical devices. But these measures address the tax charged on particular transactions; they do not automatically remove the embedded-input-tax problem faced by an exempt healthcare provider. The official GST FAQs themselves distinguish between exempt output supplies and the corresponding treatment of input tax credit.

So what are the possible solutions?

One route is zero-rating healthcare. Patients could continue to pay no GST on eligible treatment, while hospitals could claim eligible input credits or refunds. This would require changes to the legal framework because zero-rating under the GST law is principally associated with specified supplies such as exports.

The second option is to place healthcare services in a low, transparent GST rate with ITC. Patients would see a small GST component on their bills, while hospitals would gain the ability to offset eligible input taxes. Whether such a model would actually reduce final treatment costs would depend on the rate, the scope of credit and whether the resulting savings were passed through to patients.

There is, therefore, a larger lesson for UPSC aspirants. Tax exemption is not synonymous with tax elimination. In a value-added tax system, what matters is not merely the rate printed on the final invoice but also whether taxes paid at earlier stages can be credited or refunded.

For a patient, a hospital bill showing 0% GST may mean that no GST is being charged directly on the healthcare service. It does not necessarily mean that the healthcare supply chain contains no GST cost.

That distinction — between the tax visible on the bill and the tax embedded in the cost of delivering the service — is at the heart of the current debate over healthcare taxation.

The parliamentary committee has put the issue squarely on the policy table. The question now is whether India's GST architecture should continue treating essential healthcare as exempt or move towards a system in which the tax paid along the supply chain can be recovered, making the treatment cost more transparent and potentially more affordable.