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Home / Exam Mentor / Homi Bhabha: Building the institutions behind India’s scientific ambitions

Homi Bhabha: Building the institutions behind India’s scientific ambitions

This Day in History (October 30)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:16 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Newly independent India needed more than brilliant scientists; it needed places where they could work. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, born on October 30, 1909 in Bombay, trained as a theoretical physicist at Cambridge and returned to build the institutional base for Indian science.

In 1945, with support from the Tata Trust, Bhabha helped establish the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai, becoming its first director. TIFR was designed for fundamental research in physics, mathematics and related fields, creating a home for advanced scientific work in a country still recovering from colonial rule.

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Bhabha then helped shape atomic-energy governance. The Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) was established in 1948, with Bhabha as its first chairman; the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) was created in 1954, functioning directly under the Prime Minister, with Bhabha as Secretary. The Atomic Energy Establishment at Trombay, founded in 1954, later became the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

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Significance

Bhabha’s contribution was not only scientific research but institution-building: linking universities, research institutes, government funding and specialised laboratories. TIFR nurtured fundamental science, while the AEC and DAE created a policy and administrative framework for atomic energy. India’s later scientific capacity rested on this ecosystem—and on many scientists, engineers and administrators, not on one person alone.

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UPSC relevance

The story connects science and technology policy, research and development, indigenous capability, energy security and institution-building. It also clarifies institutional distinctions: TIFR conducts research; the AEC formulates and oversees atomic-energy policy; the DAE administers the atomic-energy establishment.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims: Match the following institutions with their primary association:

InstitutionAssociation
1. TIFRA. Established in 1945 for fundamental research
2. Atomic Energy CommissionB. Established in 1948 to oversee atomic-energy policy
3. Department of Atomic EnergyC. Established in 1954 under the Prime Minister

(a) 1-A, 2-B, 3-C

(b) 1-B, 2-A, 3-C

(c) 1-A, 2-C, 3-B

(d) 1-C, 2-B, 3-A

Mains: Discuss the importance of specialised scientific institutions and sustained public investment in building indigenous research capacity in a developing country.

Key Words

Homi Bhabha, TIFR, Atomic Energy Commission, Department of Atomic Energy, BARC, fundamental research, science policy, indigenous capability.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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