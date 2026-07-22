How to choose the right optional subject in your UPSC preparation journey?

Life is all about making the right choices at the right time. In the post LPG era, people are facing the ‘paradox of plenty’- a scenario where having too many options, abundant resources, or endless information creates counterproductive results. Choosing the right cappuccino at a café or relinquishing dosa from over 101 varieties in a restaurant or picking a thought provoking book at library are no mean task. Bombardment of apps on smart phones & advent of Artificial Intelligence has further widened options in all critical fields, literally creating scenarios of ‘spoilt for choice’.

Advertisement

In the UPSC Civil Services Examination, you don’t have the luxury of making too many discretionary choices. Prelims stage is uniform for all, in mains stage out of nine subjective papers a couple of papers are ‘optional subjects’. Candidates who qualify for UPSC Mains exam must select one optional subject from a list of 48 disciplines (25 core subjects and 23 literature subjects).This subject consists of two papers carrying 250 marks each, for a total of 500 marks. For the majority of aspirants choosing the right optional subject is a herculean task due to the paradox of plenty. Aggressive marketing tactics by coaching institutes to pitch certain optional subjects complicates the matters for newcomers. It is important to remember there are no shortcuts to success & almost all optional subjects get a fair trial from UPSC evaluators.

Advertisement

Making an informed decision while choosing an optional subject can definitely increase your probability of cracking the exam with flying colors. Few technical subjects at times cross 300+ score with ease while others scrabble to get past 250 despite best efforts. Majority of Top 50 rankers every year have exceptional scores in optional subject & personality tests, in General Studies papers there is not much difference. In short, cracking optional code timely is quintessential for a successful UPSC journey. There are five fundamental factors which one should evaluate objectively while choosing optional subject:

Advertisement

Factor 1: Graduation/Post Graduation in subject

Ideally one should keep subject one has studied in graduation or post graduation as optional subject. You have already invested more than 5 years in building conceptual clarity, covering exhaustive syllabus multiple times & evaluated by university experts during your semester exams, so continuing a given subject will definitely yield rich dividends. You feel familiar with the question template & will have a head start in competition. Interview board also appreciates clarity of thought & decision making while choosing optional subject.

Advertisement

Factor 2: Genuine interest in subject

UPSC exam preparation is testing, there is every possibility you might not be able to clear mains in your first attempt, so you have to go through the entire syllabus with renewed motivation multiple times. In those unsavory moments, a subject you genuinely find interesting provides solace & gives you self-confidence. If you don’t find your optional subject interesting, it will become the ‘white elephant’ of your preparation journey.

Factor 3: Decoding syllabus & PYQ

Comprehending syllabus objectively & linkage with your General Studies syllabus is equally important. On average successful aspirants try to cover over 85% of the syllabus effectively. Going through Previous Year Questions (PYQ) from the UPSC website for at least the last 3 years is mandatory. Very often aspirants keep attending lectures & preparing notes overlooking question templates as prescribed by UPSC. Few optional subjects have a reputation of framing philosophical themes questions which are difficult to decode in first glimpse. Acing answer writing requires the subtle art of understanding questions first.

Factor 4: Right resources

Even though standard graduation books of all subjects are easily accessible in market yet topper’s notes, content from journals, reference books, online value addition lectures, practice questions, test series etc at times are out of bounds in some of the technical optional subjects. Right resources make your answers a bit more presentable & holistic to evaluators.

Factor 5: Right mentorship

If you are planning to choose a popular humanities subject (PSIR, Public Administration, Sociology, Geography, History etc) it is advisable to opt for professional coaching due to cut throat competition. Right mentors will bring out your best version & acclimatize you to changing dynamics of examination. Intensive answer writing practice & timely evaluation by experts definitely gives you an edge.

Never choose an optional subject seeing glossy pictures of current year toppers nor under peer pressure of friends as every preparation journey is unique. Majority of optional subjects have a success rate of 6-8%, so your quest should be to excel in the subject. Explore an ocean of optional subjects with the right temperament; you will navigate successfully through the mains stage. Anne Frank had rightly emphasized "Our lives are fashioned by our choices. First we make our choices. Then our choices make us."

The writer is Civil Services Exam Mentor, and founder Vivek IAS Career Academy