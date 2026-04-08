Humanity’s farthest leap: NASA’s Artemis II sends astronauts back to the Moon’s doorstep after 54 years

For the first time since Apollo 17 touched the lunar surface in 1972, four human beings are heading to the Moon’s neighbourhood — not to land, but to prove that deeper space is within reach

The mission at a glance

Artemis II is NASA’s first crewed mission under its ambitious Artemis programme, launched aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) — currently the most powerful operational rocket on Earth — paired with the Orion spacecraft. The mission carries a crew of four astronauts on a roughly 10-day journey around the Moon and back, without touching down on the lunar surface.

Why it matters: A 54-year gap closes

The last time humans ventured anywhere near the Moon was during Apollo 17 in December 1972. Artemis II does not merely reopen that chapter — it pushes the boundary further. The Orion capsule will swing approximately 6,500 km beyond the Moon’s far side, making this crew the farthest-travelling humans in history, surpassing even the Apollo astronauts.

How the mission unfolds

After launch, Orion completes two Earth orbits to build velocity and verify onboard systems. It then embarks on a three-to-four-day transit to lunar space — a fast, high-energy trajectory mirroring the Apollo-era approach. Following the lunar flyby, the spacecraft begins its return, concluding with an ocean splashdown on Earth.

Building on Artemis I

The SLS-Orion combination was first validated during the uncrewed Artemis I mission in 2022. Artemis II’s primary objective is to stress-test the same systems — particularly life-support and crew safety mechanisms — under real crewed conditions, laying the foundation for future lunar landings under Artemis III and beyond.

UPSC & exam relevance

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) is a key international space agency frequently referenced in GS Paper III (Science & Technology). The Artemis programme also connects to themes of space diplomacy, Lunar Gateway and international space cooperation — with several countries and private partners involved.

Keywords: Artemis II mission 2026, NASA crewed Moon mission, SLS rocket Orion spacecraft, first humans Moon since Apollo 17, Artemis programme UPSC, deep space exploration, lunar flyby 2026, space technology GS Paper III