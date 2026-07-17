ICAR’s genome-editing push for climate-resilient crops

Context: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is genome-editing around 40 crop varieties across 34 research institutes on a war footing to enhance yield, counter climate shocks, and safeguard soil health.

Advertisement

┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

Advertisement

GENOME EDITING vs. GM CROPS

Advertisement

├───────────────────────────┬────────────────────────────┤

│ Genome Editing (SDN1/SDN2)│ Genetically Modified (GM) │

Advertisement

├───────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────┤

│ • Edits native plant DNA │ • Introduces foreign genes │

│ • No foreign DNA added │ • Transgenic modification │

│ • Bypasses slow breeding │ • Strict, lengthy clearance│

└───────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────┘

Key Highlights & Developments

The technology: Uses precise tools like CRISPR-Cas9 (specifically Site-Directed Nucleases SDN-1 and SDN-2) to modify the plant's existing genome without introducing foreign genes.

First breakthroughs: ICAR recently released its first genome-edited rice varieties: DRR Dhan 100 (Kamala) and Pusa DST Rice 1.

Performance metrics: These new rice varieties are designed to boost yields by up to 25%, lower greenhouse gas emissions by 20%, tolerate severe droughts, and require significantly less water.

Agricultural challenges highlighted

Quality degradation: Mass production by untrained private players often leads to a drop in seed purity, causing widespread crop failures.

Information asymmetry: Farmers heavily rely on local fertilizer dealers for advice, who lack the formal scientific training required for correct application.

The hybrid vs. indigenous debate: Hybrid seeds offer uniform, high initial yields but cannot be replanted. This is driving an analytical shift back toward indigenous/traditional seeds, which allow free replanting, demand fewer chemical inputs, offer superior cattle fodder, and resist local climate shocks.

Mains answer writing value addition

Syllabus mapping: GS Paper III (Technology Missions; Economics of Animal-Rearing; Science & Tech developments).

Way forward: To solve India's agrarian crisis, technological interventions like CRISPR must be coupled with strict quality checks on private seed multiplication and institutional extension services to eliminate reliance on untrained local dealers.