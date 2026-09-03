History

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Germany invaded Poland, and Britain declared war on it on 3 September 1939. That same day, Viceroy Lord Linlithgow declared India at war as well, using colonial prerogative without so much as consulting elected Indian leaders or the Central Legislative Assembly.

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Why it is important

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Congress, which held office in several provinces after the 1937 elections, was furious. Its leaders argued that India couldn't be committed to a war fought in the name of democracy while it was itself denied self-government, and Congress ministries in eight provinces resigned that October and November in protest. The Muslim League read the moment differently: it backed the war effort and used the Congress walkout to build itself up politically, marking a "Day of Deliverance" that December.

Significance

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The war years changed Indian politics through shortages, inflation and, by 1943, the Bengal famine, all of which hardened anti-colonial feeling. They led to the August Offer of 1940, the Cripps Mission of 1942 and eventually the Quit India Movement that same year. More than two million Indian soldiers served, and when they came home, that experience fed into the unrest of the following years, including the INA trials that chipped further away at British authority.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

Event Date Britain declares war on Germany 3 September 1939 India declared at war (Viceroy) 3 September 1939 Congress ministries resign Oct–Nov 1939 Muslim League's Day of Deliverance 22 December 1939 Quit India Movement August 1942

Relevant to GS I for the national movement of 1939–47, and to International Relations for how a global war reshaped colonial politics.

Expected UPSC questions

(Prelims) India was declared a party to the Second World War in 1939 by: (a) The Central Legislative Assembly (b) The Indian National Congress (c) The Viceroy, without consulting Indian leaders (d) A joint session of provincial assemblies (Mains) Discuss how India's involvement in the Second World War, and the manner of its declaration, shaped the subsequent course of the national movement.

Keywords

Lord Linlithgow, Second World War, Congress ministries resignation, Muslim League, Day of Deliverance, August Offer, Cripps Mission, Quit India Movement, Bengal famine, INA