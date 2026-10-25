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Home / Exam Mentor / India’s First General Election: How a new Republic put universal suffrage to the test

India’s First General Election: How a new Republic put universal suffrage to the test

This Day in History (October 25)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:03 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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In 1951, India asked millions of people, many unable to read; to choose a government in a country still recovering from Partition, food scarcity and the aftermath of colonial rule. The first general election began on  October 25, 1951, with polling in parts of Himachal Pradesh, and continued in phases until 21 February 1952.

Origin and challenge

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The Constitution had made universal adult suffrage a founding promise: every adult citizen could vote, irrespective of property, education, caste or gender. Turning that promise into a nationwide poll was another matter. The Election Commission of India, established in 1950, had to prepare electoral rolls, demarcate constituencies, train officials and conduct polling across a vast, unevenly connected country.

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Its first Chief Election Commissioner, Sukumar Sen, treated electoral administration as an exercise in nation-building.

Significance

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  • It converted constitutional citizenship into an actual electoral relationship between the state and citizens.
  • It established the Election Commission’s authority over rolls, symbols, polling and electoral conduct.
  • It made inclusion especially women’s independent political identity, a practical electoral issue.
  • It showed that democratic legitimacy depended not only on law, but on administrative capacity.

India’s democratic experiment did not end exclusion in 1951–52. But it created the machinery through which later struggles for fair rolls, accessibility and electoral integrity could be pursued.

UPSC relevance

GS II: Constitutional provisions on elections; Election Commission of India; universal adult suffrage; electoral reforms; citizenship and political participation. The central link is: universal adult suffrage → electoral administration → democratic legitimacy.

What Questions Can Be Expected?

Prelims

Consider the following statements regarding India’s first general election:

  1. Polling began in October 1951 and continued into February 1952.
  2. Sukumar Sen was the first Chief Election Commissioner of India.
  3. The use of election symbols was intended to assist a largely illiterate electorate.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

“Universal adult suffrage in early independent India was as much an administrative achievement as a constitutional commitment.” Examine.

Key Words

Universal adult suffrage; Election Commission of India; Sukumar Sen; electoral rolls; election symbols; women’s political participation; electoral administration; democratic legitimacy.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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