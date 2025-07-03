Info Nugget

What is Gwada Negative?

Gwada Negative refers to a very rare blood group primarily found in people of African, Afro-Caribbean or Melanesian descent, especially those from Guadeloupe (hence the name “Gwada”, a colloquial term for Guadeloupe).

Why in news?

In 2024-25, Gwada Negative made international headlines when blood banks in Europe faced a challenge sourcing this rare group to treat a child of Afro-Caribbean descent with a critical condition.

The rarity and ethnic specificity of Gwada Negative have prompted calls for inclusive donor registries and better racial-ethnic representation in blood donation databases.

Types of blood groups

Blood groups are classified based on the presence or absence of antigens on the surface of red blood cells. There are two major systems:

1. ABO system

A: Has A antigen on RBCs; anti-B antibodies in plasma.

B: Has B antigen; anti-A antibodies.

AB: Has both A and B antigens; no antibodies — universal recipient .

. O: No antigens; has both anti-A and anti-B antibodies — universal donor.

2. Rh factor (Rhesus factor)

If a person has the Rh (D) antigen, they are Rh-positive.

If absent, they are Rh-negative.

Compatibility chart

Donor → Recipient ↓ A+ A− B+ B− AB+ AB− O+ O− A+ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ A− ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ B+ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ B− ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ AB+ (universal recipient) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ AB− ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ O+ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ O− (universal donor) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Importance of Rh factor

In pregnancy, an Rh− mother carrying an Rh+ foetus may produce antibodies against the foetus’s blood (haemolytic disease of the newborn).

Rh immunoglobulin (RhIg) injections are used as a preventive measure.

Other rare blood groups

Bombay Blood Group (hh) – lacks A, B and H antigens. Rare and often misdiagnosed.

Diego, Kell, Duffy systems — clinically significant in transfusion medicine.

Gwada Negative — extremely rare and limited to specific ethnicities.

Scientific & ethical implications

Genetic basis: Blood group antigens are inherited.

Blood group antigens are inherited. Transfusion safety: Matching extends beyond ABO/Rh to minor antigen groups.

Matching extends beyond ABO/Rh to minor antigen groups. Public health: Promotes voluntary, diverse and well-maintained blood donor registries.

UPSC-style questions

🔹 Short answer questions