Info Nugget

What is Gwada Negative?
Gwada Negative refers to a very rare blood group primarily found in people of African, Afro-Caribbean or Melanesian descent, especially those from Guadeloupe (hence the name “Gwada”, a colloquial term for Guadeloupe).
Why in news?
- In 2024-25, Gwada Negative made international headlines when blood banks in Europe faced a challenge sourcing this rare group to treat a child of Afro-Caribbean descent with a critical condition.
- The rarity and ethnic specificity of Gwada Negative have prompted calls for inclusive donor registries and better racial-ethnic representation in blood donation databases.
Types of blood groups
Blood groups are classified based on the presence or absence of antigens on the surface of red blood cells. There are two major systems:
1. ABO system
- A: Has A antigen on RBCs; anti-B antibodies in plasma.
- B: Has B antigen; anti-A antibodies.
- AB: Has both A and B antigens; no antibodies — universal recipient.
- O: No antigens; has both anti-A and anti-B antibodies — universal donor.
2. Rh factor (Rhesus factor)
- If a person has the Rh (D) antigen, they are Rh-positive.
- If absent, they are Rh-negative.
Compatibility chart
Donor → Recipient ↓
A+
A−
B+
B−
AB+
AB−
O+
O−
A+
✅
❌
❌
❌
✅
❌
✅
❌
A−
✅
✅
❌
❌
✅
✅
✅
✅
B+
❌
❌
✅
❌
✅
❌
✅
❌
B−
❌
❌
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
AB+
(universal recipient)
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
AB−
❌
✅
❌
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
O+
❌
❌
❌
❌
✅
❌
✅
❌
O− (universal donor)
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
Importance of Rh factor
- In pregnancy, an Rh− mother carrying an Rh+ foetus may produce antibodies against the foetus’s blood (haemolytic disease of the newborn).
- Rh immunoglobulin (RhIg) injections are used as a preventive measure.
Other rare blood groups
- Bombay Blood Group (hh) – lacks A, B and H antigens. Rare and often misdiagnosed.
- Diego, Kell, Duffy systems — clinically significant in transfusion medicine.
- Gwada Negative — extremely rare and limited to specific ethnicities.
Scientific & ethical implications
- Genetic basis: Blood group antigens are inherited.
- Transfusion safety: Matching extends beyond ABO/Rh to minor antigen groups.
- Public health: Promotes voluntary, diverse and well-maintained blood donor registries.
UPSC-style questions
🔹 Short answer questions
- What is the Rh factor, and why is it important during pregnancy?
- What is meant by the term “Gwada Negative” in the context of blood groups?
- Who is considered a universal blood donor?
- Discuss the ABO and Rh blood grouping systems and their significance in blood transfusion.
- Explain the challenges posed by rare blood groups like Gwada Negative and the Bombay blood group.
- What are the ethical and policy implications of managing rare blood types in a multicultural society?
- “The discovery of rare blood groups reveals both the complexity of human genetics and the inequalities in healthcare systems.” Discuss.
- How can India improve its blood transfusion services to include rare blood group identification and storage?
- Evaluate the role of technology and international cooperation in tackling rare blood group crises.
🔹 Long answer questions
🔹 Analytical/essay type
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement