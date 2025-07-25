DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Info Nuggets

Info Nuggets

Bite-sized threat: Understanding Scrub Typhus
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:43 PM Jul 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Blood sample of patient positive tested for scrub typhus by rapid diagnostic test.
Advertisement
 
What is Scrub Typhus?
Scrub Typhus is an acute febrile illness caused by the bacterium Orientia tsutsugamushi, transmitted to humans through the bite of infected chiggers (larval mites). It is part of the rickettsial group of diseases.
It is zoonotic and affects people working or living in areas with heavy vegetation such as forests, farms or scrubland — hence the name “scrub” typhus.
Causative agent
• Pathogen: Orientia tsutsugamushi
• Vector: Infected chigger mite (Trombiculid mites) larvae
• Reservoirs: Rodents and small mammals
• Mode of Transmission: Bite of infected chiggers during outdoor activity; not person-to-person.
Symptoms
Scrub typhus presents with non-specific flu-like symptoms, making diagnosis difficult. Common symptoms include:
• High fever (often > 102°F)
• Headache, body ache
• Rashes (maculopapular)
• Lymphadenopathy (swelling of lymph nodes)
• Eschar: A black scab at the site of the chigger bite (diagnostically significant)
• Fatigue, muscle pain
• Cough or respiratory symptoms
• In severe cases: multi-organ dysfunction, meningoencephalitis, ARDS, myocarditis
Diagnosis
1. Clinical suspicion (especially if eschar is present)
2. Laboratory tests:
• ELISA for IgM antibodies (commonly used)
• IFA (Immunofluorescence Assay) – gold standard but expensive
• PCR (for confirmation in advanced labs)
• Weil-Felix test (obsolete, non-specific)
Treatment
Antibiotics:
• Doxycycline – first-line treatment
• Azithromycin – preferred in pregnancy and children
• Chloramphenicol – alternative option
• Early treatment prevents complications and reduces mortality
Prevention
• Avoiding grassy/scrub areas
• Protective clothing, insect repellents
• Rodent control in rural areas
• No vaccine available as of now
Scrub Typhus in the news (India & Globally)
India
• Frequently reported in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast India.
• Himachal Pradesh has been a hotspot during monsoon seasons, with several outbreaks and fatalities reported (e.g. Kangra, Solan, Shimla, etc.).
• Often confused with dengue or leptospirosis in early stages.
Global
• Part of the “tsutsugamushi triangle” – covers South and East Asia, northern Australia and the Pacific islands.
• Recent increase in global attention due to:
Climate change affecting vector spread
Co-infection cases with COVID-19
Under-reported due to low awareness and diagnostic limitations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts