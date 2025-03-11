Info Nuggets

Extradition treaty

The US Supreme Court cleared the way for Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, where he'll face trial for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. India has extradition treaties with 48 countries, including the US. The Extradition Act, 1962, governs extradition procedures in India, ensuring fugitives are transferred based on dual criminality and human rights considerations. The Ministry of External Affairs, CBI and NIA handle extradition requests, investigations and cases related to terrorism and national security, facilitating international cooperation in combating crime.

KHANJAR-XII

The 12th edition of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR-XII is underway in Kyrgyzstan from March 10-23, 2025. This bilateral military exercise focuses on counter-terrorism and special forces training, aiming to strengthen military cooperation and interoperability between India and Kyrgyzstan. The Indian contingent, comprising troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), will join forces with Kyrgyzstan's Kyrgyz Scorpion Brigade to develop advanced combat skills in mountain warfare, sniping, and close-quarter combat.

Vanuatu

Vanuatu's Prime Minister, Jotham Napat, has revoked Lalit Modi's citizenship, citing concerns that acquiring Vanuatu's passport was being used to avoid extradition. This move puts the spotlight on Vanuatu's Citizenship by Investment programme, which has faced criticism for being exploited by individuals with legal issues. The programme allows foreign nationals to acquire citizenship through investment, offering benefits like visa-free travel and tax advantages.

Satkosia Tiger Reserve

Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Odisha faces human-wildlife conflict despite relocating 674 families. Established in 2007, the reserve spans 1,136.70 sq km and is a transitional zone between Eastern Ghats and Deccan Plateau. Previously home to 12 tigers, the 2022 census found none. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) oversees tiger conservation and habitat management. Satkosia's tiger reintroduction initiative failed due to poaching and mismanagement. Efforts to mitigate human-wildlife conflict and promote tiger conservation continue.