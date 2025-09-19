DT
Info Nuggets

International Snakebite Awareness Day 2025
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:16 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
Beyond the bite: Unveiling hidden crisis of snakebite disabilities

International Snakebite Awareness Day is observed annually on September 19. In 2025, the theme is “Disabilities from snakebite envenoming”. The day aims to highlight the long-term consequences of snakebites, going beyond fatalities to focus on physical, neurological and psychological disabilities.
• Snakebite envenoming as an NTD (Neglected Tropical Disease): Recognised by WHO as a public health crisis, particularly in rural areas of South Asia, Africa and Latin America.
• India’s burden: India accounts for nearly 50 per cent of global snakebite deaths, with significant numbers of survivors facing amputations, paralysis, chronic pain, PTSD and loss of livelihood.
• SDG linkages: Impacts SDG 3 (good health), SDG 1 (no poverty) and SDG 10 (reduced inequalities).
Key dimensions of the 2025 theme:
1. Physical disabilities: amputations, chronic pain, mobility restrictions.
2. Neurological impairments: paralysis, speech and motor dysfunction.
3. Psychological impact: PTSD, depression, anxiety, social stigma.
Policy & governance significance:
• Healthcare systems: Training frontline workers, strengthening rural PHCs, ensuring emergency response.
• Antivenom access: Addressing challenges of production, storage, affordability and delivery in remote areas.
• Data & research: Enhancing surveillance, venom diversity studies, development of region-specific precision therapies.
• Policy measures: Considering snakebite as a notifiable disease, expanding insurance coverage and mainstreaming rehabilitation.
• Awareness campaigns: Community-level education and culturally sensitive communication to reduce treatment delays.
Way forward:
A multi-sectoral strategy is needed:
• Public health investment for universal access to antivenom.
• Integration of disability rehabilitation into healthcare policy.
• International cooperation under WHO’s strategy to halve snakebite deaths and disabilities by 2030.
