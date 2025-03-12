DT
Info Nuggets

Do you know about this pathbreaking cancer therapy?
Abhishek Nirban
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:11 PM Mar 12, 2025 IST
CAR T-cell therapy. cancer immunotherapy. killing of tumor cells. genetically engineered. Personalized medicine.. Vector poster. Isometric Flat illustration.
CAR T-cell

CAR T-cell therapy is an advanced immunotherapy used to treat blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma. It involves modifying a patient’s T cells to recognise and attack cancer cells. The process includes extracting, genetically engineering, and reinfusing T cells. While highly effective, it can cause side effects like cytokine release syndrome (CRS). This therapy is a breakthrough in personalised cancer treatment, with ongoing research for solid tumors.

PFAS

Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) are a group of human-made chemicals widely used in non-stick cookware, water-resistant fabrics, firefighting foams, and food packaging. Known as “forever chemicals”, they persist in the environment and human body, leading to health risks like cancer, hormone disruption, and immune system effects. PFAS contamination in water sources has become a major environmental and public health concern, prompting global regulatory actions.

Hydrogen fuel cells

Hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, producing water and heat as byproducts. They are a clean energy source with applications in electric vehicles, power generation, and industrial uses. Unlike fossil fuels, they emit no greenhouse gases. However, challenges include high production costs, hydrogen storage, and infrastructure development. Hydrogen fuel cells are key to sustainable energy and reducing carbon emissions globally.

Gangetic Dolphin

The Gangetic Dolphin is a freshwater dolphin found in the Ganges, Brahmaputra, and their tributaries. It is blind, using echolocation to navigate and hunt. Listed as Endangered by the IUCN, it faces threats from pollution, poaching, and habitat loss. It is India’s National Aquatic Animal, protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Conservation efforts include Project Dolphin to protect its population.

