Info Nuggets

International relations
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:13 PM Mar 16, 2025 IST
Raisina Dialogue

The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community. This multilateral conference, incepted in 2016, and is held annually in New Delhi, India.  This year PM Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on March 17. The theme of the 2025 edition is "Kalachakra - People, Peace and Planet." New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be the chief guest this year and will deliver the inaugural address. The 10th Raisina Dialogue will witness participation of representatives from about 125 countries including Ministers, former Heads of State and Heads of Government, Military Commanders, Captains of Industry, Technology Leaders, Academics, Journalists, Scholars on Strategic Affairs, Experts from leading Think Tanks, and Youth.

Free Trade Agreement (FTA)

A free trade agreement is a pact between two or more nations to reduce barriers to imports and exports among them. Under this agreement, goods and services can be bought and sold across international borders with little or no government tariffs, quotas, subsidies, or prohibitions to inhibit their exchange. This view was first popularised in 1817 by economist David Ricardo in his book, "On the Principles of Political Economy and Taxation." He argued that free trade expands the diversity and lowers the prices of goods available in a nation while better exploiting its homegrown resources, knowledge, and specialized skills. This allows consumers to access the cheapest goods on the world market, but at the same time countries may become reliant on the global market for key goods, leaving them at a strategic disadvantage in times of crisis.

