Info Nuggets

UN 80 initiative

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the UN80 Initiative, a reform strategy to boost efficiency and reduce costs within the United Nations. The initiative aims to improve financial sustainability amid shrinking global contributions, enhance structural reforms, and strengthen strategic planning and cost-effectiveness. It targets identifying operational efficiencies, reviewing existing mandates, restructuring programs, enhancing collaboration between UN bodies, and ensuring transparency in budget allocation and expenditure. An internal task force led by Under-Secretary-General Guy Ryder will oversee the initiative's implementation.

…

Menhirs

The Mudumal megalithic menhirs in Telangana's Narayanpet district have been added to UNESCO's tentative list for World Heritage Sites. A menhir is a large, upright standing stone, often tapered at the top, placed by humans. Menhirs have a rich history, dating back to 7,000 BP in Europe and 3,500-4,000 BP in India. They are associated with prehistoric civilizations and are often found in megalithic complexes, serving ceremonial, astronomical, or burial purposes.

Advertisement

…

Comptroller and Auditor General

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that questions the executive-dominated process of appointing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. The petition seeks a non-partisan selection committee to ensure the CAG's independence, as it is a key constitutional authority overseeing the financial accountability of Union and State governments. The CAG is India's apex constitutional audit authority, reporting to Parliament and acting as the watchdog of the public purse.