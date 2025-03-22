DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Exam Mentor / Info Nuggets

Info Nuggets

UN80 to CAG — widen your horizons
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:06 PM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

UN 80 initiative

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the UN80 Initiative, a reform strategy to boost efficiency and reduce costs within the United Nations. The initiative aims to improve financial sustainability amid shrinking global contributions, enhance structural reforms, and strengthen strategic planning and cost-effectiveness. It targets identifying operational efficiencies, reviewing existing mandates, restructuring programs, enhancing collaboration between UN bodies, and ensuring transparency in budget allocation and expenditure. An internal task force led by Under-Secretary-General Guy Ryder will oversee the initiative's implementation.

Menhirs

The Mudumal megalithic menhirs in Telangana's Narayanpet district have been added to UNESCO's tentative list for World Heritage Sites. A menhir is a large, upright standing stone, often tapered at the top, placed by humans. Menhirs have a rich history, dating back to 7,000 BP in Europe and 3,500-4,000 BP in India. They are associated with prehistoric civilizations and are often found in megalithic complexes, serving ceremonial, astronomical, or burial purposes.

Advertisement

Comptroller and Auditor General

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that questions the executive-dominated process of appointing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. The petition seeks a non-partisan selection committee to ensure the CAG's independence, as it is a key constitutional authority overseeing the financial accountability of Union and State governments. The CAG is India's apex constitutional audit authority, reporting to Parliament and acting as the watchdog of the public purse.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper