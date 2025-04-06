Info Nuggets

SpaDex

SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) is ISRO's first satellite docking mission. The primary objective of the SpaDeX mission is to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for rendezvous, docking, and undocking of two small spacecraft (SDX01, which is the Chaser, and SDX02, the Target, nominally) in a low-Earth circular orbit. Docking is vital for future missions like Chandrayaan-4 and the BharatiyaAntariksha Station. This accomplishment made India the fourth country after USA, Russia and China in the world to achieve the feat.

Monetary Policy Committee

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is a statutory body within the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), established under the RBI Act, 1934. Its primary role is to set the benchmark policy interest rate (repo rate) to maintain inflation within the targeted range (4% +/- 2%). The MPC comprises six members: the RBI Governor, a Deputy Governor, an RBI official, and three government-appointed external members. Decisions are made by majority vote, with the Governor having a casting vote in case of a tie. The MPC meets at least four times annually.

Nano Bubble Technology

The technology was launched by the Union Minister of State for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change at the National Zoological Park, Delhi, marking a groundbreaking approach to water purification. It is an advanced gas delivery technology that utilizes ultra-small gas bubbles to enhance water quality, improve chemistry, and address a variety of environmental challenges. These bubbles, known as nanobubbles or ultrafine bubbles, are spherical gas bubbles with a diameter smaller than 1 micrometre, typically ranging from 50 to 200 nanometers.

INSTC

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-kilometer multi-modal network connecting India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Central Asia to Europe. It utilizes ship, rail, and road routes to streamline freight movement. Established in 2000, the INSTC aims to reduce transit times and costs compared to traditional routes like the Suez Canal. It seeks to boost regional trade and economic cooperation, offering an alternative trade route. The project holds significant geopolitical and economic importance, offering participating nations increased trade options.