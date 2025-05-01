Info Nuggets

BHARAT RATNA: INDIA’S HIGHEST CIVILIAN HONOUR

What is the Bharat Ratna?

The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award, recognising exceptional service or performance of the highest order. Instituted in 1954, it honours outstanding contributions in various fields without distinction of race, occupation, position, or gender.

In 2024 five persons were given this award: Karpoori Thakur, MS Swaminathan, PV Narasimha Rao, Lal Krishna Advani and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Key facts:

Eligibility: Originally limited to arts, literature, science and public services, the criteria were expanded in 2011 to include any field of human endeavour.

Recipients: The award has been conferred on 53 individuals, including 18 posthumously. Notable recipients include Sachin Tendulkar, Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela.

Selection Process: Recommendations are made by the Prime Minister to the President, who then signs a Sanad (certificate) for the recipients.

Symbolism: Recipients receive a peepal leaf-shaped medallion and rank seventh in the Indian order of precedence.

Bharat Ratna is presented following the guideline of maximum three awards in a year. An exception to this rule was made for the first time in 1999, when four recipients were conferred the award: Jayaprakash Narayan, Amartya Sen, Gopinath Bordoloi, and Ravi Shankar. Advertisement In 2024, again an exception was made when five recipients were conferred the award.

When was the Bharat Ratna suspended?

The Bharat Ratna, along with other personal civil honours, was suspended twice:

1977-1980: During a change in the national government. 1992-1995: Due to public-interest litigations challenging the constitutional validity of the awards.

A Controversial Case:

In 1992, the government’s decision to confer the award posthumously on Subhas Chandra Bose was met with opposition. Some members of his extended family and others refused to accept the fact of his death, leading to a controversy.

Supreme Court Decision:

In 1997, the Supreme Court cancelled the press communique announcing Bose’s award, making it the only time the award was announced but not conferred.

Understanding the Impact:

The suspensions and controversies surrounding the Bharat Ratna highlight the complexities and challenges associated with honouring individuals for their contributions. Despite these challenges, the award remains one of India’s highest civilian honours.