Info Nuggets

PADMA VIBHUSHAN: RECOGNISING EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE

What is the Padma Vibhushan?

The Padma Vibhushan is India’s second-highest civilian award, recognising exceptional and distinguished service in various fields. Instituted in 1954, it honours outstanding contributions without distinction of race, occupation, position, or sex.

Key facts

Award criteria: The Padma Vibhushan recognises exceptional service in any field, including government service (except public sector undertakings).

Selection process: Recommendations are received from state and union territory governments, ministries and previous award recipients. The Padma Awards Committee, convened by the Prime Minister, submits recommendations to the President for approval.

Recipients: As of 2024, the award has been bestowed upon 336 individuals, including 31 posthumous and 21 non-citizen recipients.

Interesting cases

Some recipients, like PN Haksar and Vilayat Khan, have refused the award.

Others, like Baba Amte, have returned their conferment.

The award was suspended twice: from 1977-1980 and 1992-1995, due to controversies and court cases.

Recent recipients

In 2024, the award was given to five recipients, including Vyjayanthimala and Chiranjeevi.

In 2025, seven recipients were honoured, including D Nageshwara Reddy and Kumudini Lakhia.

Did you know?

The Padma Vibhushan was initially classified into three tiers: “Pahela Varg” (Class I), “Dusra Varg” (Class II) and “Tisra Varg” (Class III), before being reclassified into the current Padma awards hierarchy.

