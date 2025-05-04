Info Nuggets

PADMA SHRI: HONOURING DISTINGUISHED CONTRIBUTIONS

What is the Padma Shri?

The Padma Shri is India’s fourth-highest civilian award, recognising distinguished contributions in various fields, including arts, education, literature, science and public affairs. Instituted in 1954, it is awarded annually on Republic Day.

Key facts

Award criteria: The Padma Shri honours contributions in multiple fields, including arts, education and social service.

Selection process: The government considers nominations from citizens and the award is conferred by the President of India.

Design: The award features a lotus flower and the words “Padma Shri” in Devanagari script.

Recipients: Over 3,448 people have received the award, including 113 in 2025.

Interesting cases

Some notable individuals, like musician Hemanta Kumar Mukherjee and sitar player Vilayat Khan, have declined the Padma Shri.

Others, like environmental activist Sunderlal Bahuguna, have refused the Padma Shri but accepted more prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan or Padma Vibhushan.

In 2022, Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay turned down the Padma Shri, feeling it was not prestigious enough for her contributions.

Did you know?

The Padma Shri has an online nomination platform, allowing citizens to recommend deserving individuals for the award.