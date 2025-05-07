Info Nuggets

KIRTI CHAKRA: INDIA’S PRESTIGIOUS GALLANTRY AWARD

The Kirti Chakra is a highly respected Indian military decoration awarded for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield. Let’s dive deeper into its history, design and significance.

History of the Kirti Chakra

Established on January 4, 1952, as the “Ashoka Chakra, Class II,” the award was later renamed Kirti Chakra on January 27, 1967. But what makes this award so special? Let’s take a look at a notable example.

A story of bravery: No. 18161 Naik Mukhtiar Singh

On March 19, 1956, Naik Mukhtiar Singh demonstrated exceptional bravery during an attack on a position occupied by Indian troops at Hussainiwala Headworks near Ferozepur. Despite being seriously wounded, he continued to exhort his men to fight on and refused to be evacuated. His selfless actions averted a disaster and saved his section.

Design and symbolism

The Kirti Chakra medal features a replica of the Ashoka Chakra surrounded by a lotus wreath. The reverse bears the words “Kirti Chakra” in Hindi and English, separated by two lotus flowers.

Eligibility and conditions

The Kirti Chakra is awarded for conspicuous gallantry outside the face of the enemy. Who is eligible for this award? Let’s take a look:

Military personnel

Nursing services

Civilians

Police forces

Award details

The Kirti Chakra carries a monetary allowance of Rs 1,050 per month, with each bar carrying the same amount.