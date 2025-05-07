DT
Info Nuggets

Gallantry Awards
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:02 PM May 07, 2025 IST
The Kirti Chakra was awarded by President, Droupadi Murmu to Captain Anshuman Singh (posthumously) on July 5, 2024. Disregarding his own safety, Captain Anshuman Singh exhibited exceptional bravery and resolve to rescue many people in a major fire incident in Siachen. In July 2023, a short circuit ignited a fire in an Indian Army ammunition dump at Siachen in the early hours of the morning. Amid the chaos, Captain Singh courageously rescued fellow soldiers trapped in a fiber-glass hut. As the blaze spread to a nearby medical investigation shelter, Captain Singh made a valiant attempt to recover life-saving medicines. Unfortunately, he sustained severe burns and succumbed to his injuries. Captain Anshuman Singh was posthumously awarded for his heroic deed.
KIRTI CHAKRA: INDIA’S PRESTIGIOUS GALLANTRY AWARD

The Kirti Chakra is a highly respected Indian military decoration awarded for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield. Let’s dive deeper into its history, design and significance.

History of the Kirti Chakra

Established on January 4, 1952, as the “Ashoka Chakra, Class II,” the award was later renamed Kirti Chakra on January 27, 1967. But what makes this award so special? Let’s take a look at a notable example.

A story of bravery: No. 18161 Naik Mukhtiar Singh

On March 19, 1956, Naik Mukhtiar Singh demonstrated exceptional bravery during an attack on a position occupied by Indian troops at Hussainiwala Headworks near Ferozepur. Despite being seriously wounded, he continued to exhort his men to fight on and refused to be evacuated. His selfless actions averted a disaster and saved his section.

Design and symbolism

The Kirti Chakra medal features a replica of the Ashoka Chakra surrounded by a lotus wreath. The reverse bears the words “Kirti Chakra” in Hindi and English, separated by two lotus flowers.

Eligibility and conditions

The Kirti Chakra is awarded for conspicuous gallantry outside the face of the enemy. Who is eligible for this award? Let’s take a look:

Military personnel

Nursing services

Civilians

Police forces

Award details

The Kirti Chakra carries a monetary allowance of Rs 1,050 per month, with each bar carrying the same amount.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

