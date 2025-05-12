Info Nuggets

RASHTRIYA KHEL PROTSAHAN PURUSKAR

What is the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar?

The Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar is India’s National Sports Promotion Award, recognising the involvement of corporates, voluntary organisations and sports control boards in promoting and developing sports in the country.

Key facts

Award categories: The award recognises entities in four categories: Identification and nurturing of budding and young talent, Encouragement to sports through corporate social responsibility, Employment of sportspersons and sports welfare measures and Sports for development.

History: The award was started in 2009 and revised in 2015 to focus on specific categories.

Advertisement

Recipients: As of 2024, a total of 55 awards have been given to 42 different organisations and individuals.

Notable aspects

The award is presented annually with other National Sports Awards and the national adventure award at the Presidential Palace by the President of India.

Advertisement

Five organisations have won the award more than once, including Services Sports Control Board and Tata Steel.

Did you know?

In 2021, the Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) received the award for their contribution to identifying and nurturing sports talent over the past 25 years.

…