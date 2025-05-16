The Ramon Magsaysay Award is a prestigious honour that recognises outstanding contributions in Asia, promoting integrity, courageous service and pragmatic idealism. Established in April 1957 by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, this award is often referred to as the “Nobel Prize of Asia”.

Advertisement

History of the Award

In May 1957, seven prominent Filipinos were named to the founding board of trustees of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation. The foundation’s goal is to implement the awards programme, which has since diversified to include prominent Asians from across the continent and outlying islands.

Award Categories

The Ramon Magsaysay Award recognises individuals and organisations in Asia who have achieved distinction in their respective fields and have helped others without anticipating public recognition. The awards were previously given in six categories:

Advertisement

- Government Service (1958-2008): Recognising outstanding public service in government

- Public Service (1958-2008): Honouring exceptional public service outside of government

Advertisement

- Community Leadership (1958-2008): Acknowledging community leaders who have made a positive impact

- Journalism, Literature and Creative Communication Arts (1958-2008): Recognising excellence in journalism, literature and creative communication arts

- Peace and International Understanding (1958-2008): Promoting peace and international understanding

- Emergent Leadership (since 2001): Honouring emerging leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership

Controversy Surrounding Ramon Magsaysay

The award is named after Ramon Magsaysay, the seventh president of the Philippines, who has been criticised for alleged brutal suppression of dissent and subservience to the US government during his tenure.

Awardees

The Ramon Magsaysay Awards have recognised individuals from different parts of Asia, with recipients coming from 22 Asian countries as of 2021. The award is no longer given in fixed categories except for Emergent Leadership, starting from 2009.

By promoting integrity, courageous service and pragmatic idealism, the Ramon Magsaysay Award continues to inspire individuals and organisations in Asia to strive for excellence and make a positive impact in their communities.