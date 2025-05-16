DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Exam Mentor / Info Nuggets

Info Nuggets

ASIA’S NOBEL PRIZE: THE RAMON MAGSAYSAY AWARD
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:38 PM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Ramon Magsaysay Award is a prestigious honour that recognises outstanding contributions in Asia, promoting integrity, courageous service and pragmatic idealism. Established in April 1957 by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, this award is often referred to as the “Nobel Prize of Asia”.

Advertisement

History of the Award

In May 1957, seven prominent Filipinos were named to the founding board of trustees of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation. The foundation’s goal is to implement the awards programme, which has since diversified to include prominent Asians from across the continent and outlying islands.

Award Categories

The Ramon Magsaysay Award recognises individuals and organisations in Asia who have achieved distinction in their respective fields and have helped others without anticipating public recognition. The awards were previously given in six categories:

Advertisement

- Government Service (1958-2008): Recognising outstanding public service in government

- Public Service (1958-2008): Honouring exceptional public service outside of government

Advertisement

- Community Leadership (1958-2008): Acknowledging community leaders who have made a positive impact

- Journalism, Literature and Creative Communication Arts (1958-2008): Recognising excellence in journalism, literature and creative communication arts

- Peace and International Understanding (1958-2008): Promoting peace and international understanding

- Emergent Leadership (since 2001): Honouring emerging leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership

Controversy Surrounding Ramon Magsaysay

The award is named after Ramon Magsaysay, the seventh president of the Philippines, who has been criticised for alleged brutal suppression of dissent and subservience to the US government during his tenure.

Awardees

The Ramon Magsaysay Awards have recognised individuals from different parts of Asia, with recipients coming from 22 Asian countries as of 2021. The award is no longer given in fixed categories except for Emergent Leadership, starting from 2009.

By promoting integrity, courageous service and pragmatic idealism, the Ramon Magsaysay Award continues to inspire individuals and organisations in Asia to strive for excellence and make a positive impact in their communities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper