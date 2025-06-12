Info Nuggets

Evolution of PSLV & GSLV – A leap towards strategic space autonomy
What is PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle)?
- Designed to launch satellites into Polar and Sun-synchronous orbits
- Can carry light to medium payloads (up to Rs 1.75 tonnes)
- Uses a four-stage propulsion system (alternating solid and liquid stages)
- Highly reliable with over 50 successful missions
- Mostly used for Earth observation and remote sensing satellites
- Lower cost and suitable for multiple small satellite launches
- Developed in early 1990s
What is GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle)?
- Designed to launch satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO)
- Can carry heavier payloads (up to Rs 2.5–4 tonnes depending on version)
- Uses a three-stage propulsion system (solid, liquid, and cryogenic stages)
- Includes cryogenic engine for higher efficiency in upper stage
- Used for launching communication satellites and interplanetary missions
- More complex and costlier than PSLV
- Developed later, with first successful launch in 2001
Flowchart of launch vehicle evolution
SLV-3 (1979-80) ──► Experimental
│
▼
ASLV (1987-94) ──► Limited success
│
▼
PSLV (1993–present) ──► Reliable workhorse
│
├─► Used for: Remote sensing, foreign satellites, Chandrayaan-1, MOM
▼
GSLV Mk I/II (2001–present) ──► GTO launches
│
├─► Faced setbacks; mastered cryogenics in 2014
▼
GSLV Mk III / LVM-3 (2017–present) ──► Heavy-lift, human-rated
├─► Chandrayaan-2, Gaganyaan, OneWeb
UPSC exam questions
✅ Short Answer Questions (3-5 marks)
- What is the role of cryogenic engines in space launch vehicles?
- Differentiate between GSLV and PSLV based on payload capacity.
- Why is PSLV called the ‘Workhorse of ISRO’?
✅ Long Answer Questions (10-15 marks)
- Discuss the evolution and significance of PSLV in India’s space program.
- Describe the technological challenges faced by India in developing the GSLV.
- Explain how PSLV and GSLV have strengthened India’s position in the global satellite launch market.
✅ Analytical / Essay Type Questions (15-20 marks)
- “India’s self-reliance in space technology reflects its scientific maturity.” Discuss in light of PSLV and GSLV development.
- Critically examine how ISRO’s launch vehicle development has contributed to India’s strategic and economic capabilities.
- Analyse the technological and geopolitical implications of India developing indigenous cryogenic technology.
