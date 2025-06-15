Info Nuggets

Commonly used refrigerant gases in ACs (past & present)
CFCs (e.g., R-12): Chlorofluorocarbons (banned); high ozone depletion potential (ODP), high global warming potential (GWP)
HCFCs (e.g., R-22): Hydrochlorofluorocarbons; (phased out in India from Jan 1, 2020) Moderate ODP and GWP
HFCs (e.g., R-134a, R-410A): Hydrofluorocarbons; phasing down under Kigali Amendment; no ODP, but high GWP
HFOs (e.g., R-1234yf): Hydrofluoroolefins; currently used; Low GWP, eco-friendly
Natural refrigerants (e.g., R-290 - Propane, R-600a - Isobutane): Hydrocarbons; currently used in India; Zero ODP, very low GWP, flammable
Environment-related bans and protocols
Montreal Protocol (1987): Banned ozone-depleting substances (CFCs and HCFCs).
Kigali Amendment (2016): Calls for gradual reduction of HFCs due to their high GWP.
India’s action:
Phased out CFCs (2010)
Phased out HCFC-22 (R-22) in AC manufacturing (2020)
Committed to HFC phasedown under Kigali Amendment (ratified in 2021)
Currently used refrigerants in India (ACs)
- R-32 – HFC with lower GWP than R-410A (commonly used now)
- R-290 (Propane) – Hydrocarbon with very low GWP, energy efficient
- R-600a (Isobutane) – Used in refrigerators, eco-friendly
- R-1234yf – HFO with near-zero GWP, emerging in newer systems
Important from Civil Services exam point of view
Short answer questions:
- Name any two refrigerant gases that are eco-friendly and currently used in India.
- What was the primary environmental concern with the use of CFCs in air conditioners?
- Under which international agreement were CFCs and HCFCs banned?
Long answer questions:
- Discuss the evolution of refrigerant gases used in air conditioners from the perspective of environmental sustainability.
- Explain the significance of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol in controlling global warming.
Analytical questions:
- “While shifting from CFCs to HFCs solved one environmental crisis, it led to another.” Critically examine this statement in the context of refrigerant gases and climate change.
- Evaluate India’s strategy for transitioning to eco-friendly refrigerants in compliance with international environmental treaties.
