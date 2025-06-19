Info Nuggets

WHAT IS G7?

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal forum of the world’s most advanced and industrialised economies. It brings together seven countries to discuss and coordinate on global economic governance, international security and development policies.

WHEN WAS IT LAUNCHED?

• Formed in 1975 as the Group of Six (France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK, USA).

• Canada joined in 1976, making it the G7.

MEMBERS

1. Canada

2. France

3. Germany

4. Italy

5. Japan

6. United Kingdom (UK)

7. United States (US)

• European Union (EU) as a non-enumerated member (observer/participant)

• India has attended the G7 as a special invitee since 2019.

HEADQUARTERS

• G7 has no permanent secretariat or headquarters.

• It functions through annual summits and ministerial-level meetings hosted by the presiding nation on a rotational basis.

HOW G7 FUNCTIONS

• Rotating Presidency: Each member country holds the presidency for one year and hosts the summit.

• Summits: Heads of State/Government meet annually. Ministerial meetings on foreign affairs, finance, climate, health, etc., are also held.

• Decisions: G7 decisions are non-binding, but they influence global policy agendas through consensus and soft power.

• Sherpas: Senior officials from each country coordinate preparations, known as G7 Sherpas.

KEY ROLE

1. Economic Coordination: Macroeconomic policy coordination among developed nations.

2. Global Financial Stability: Addressing global economic crises (e.g., post-2008 financial crisis).

3. Development Aid: Financing initiatives in Africa, health security and infrastructure.

4. Climate Action: Commitments toward decarbonisation and clean energy.

5. Security & Geopolitics: Coordinated responses to conflicts (e.g., Russia-Ukraine), cyber threats and terrorism.

6. Democratic Values: Promotes liberal democratic order, rule of law and human rights.

G7 vs G20:

• G7: Focused, exclusive, developed economies. No representation from major developing powers.

• G20: Includes emerging economies (India, China, Brazil, etc.) — broader, more representative.

SUMMITS AND HOSTS:

Year Host Nation Venue 2025 Canada Kananaskis 2024 Italy Borgo Egnazia, Apulia 2023 Japan Hiroshima

RELEVANCE FOR UPSC CIVIL SERVICES

G7 is important in:

• GS Paper 2: International Relations, Global groupings and India’s foreign policy

• GS Paper 3: Global economic issues, climate change, digital governance

• Essay & Ethics: Role of democratic leadership, multilateralism vs unilateralism

UPSC-ORIENTED QUESTIONS

Short Answer Questions (3–5 Marks)

1. What is the mandate of the G7 grouping?

2. Why is G7 considered a soft power platform in global governance?

3. List three key differences between G7 and G20.

Long Answer Questions (10–15 Marks)

1. Discuss the evolution and current relevance of the G7 in the context of rising multipolarity and emergence of BRICS and G20.

2. Evaluate the role of G7 in addressing global challenges such as climate change, digital economy and geopolitical tensions.

3. How do informal groupings like G7 influence global governance despite lacking legal binding authority?

Analytical/Essay Questions

1. “In a world of shifting power dynamics, the G7 continues to punch above its weight.” – Critically examine.

2. “G7 represents the old order; G20 the new.” Discuss this in the context of equitable global governance.

3. Evaluate India’s engagement with the G7 and its implications on India’s global strategy and aspirations.