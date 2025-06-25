DT
PT
Home / Exam Mentor / Info Nuggets

Info Nuggets

Spotlight on skin: Shining a light on Vitiligo awareness and inclusion
Ivninder Pal Singh
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:10 PM Jun 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
World Vitiligo Day champions hope and innovation

World Vitiligo Day is observed every year on June 25, commemorating the passing away of Michael Jackson—who had vitiligo—on that date in 2009. The first global observance took place on June 25, 2011, initiated by Steve Hargadon and later championed by Ogo Maduewesi from Nigeria. The date was chosen in memory of Jackson and to raise awareness of the condition.

History & evolution

Prelude in India: Prior to 2011, India observed a national Vitiligo Day on May 19, established at PGIMER, Chandigarh, by Dr Savita Malhotra. India joined the global date in 2015.

First global observance (2011): Purple-themed fun day held in Lagos, Nigeria, coinciding with Michael Jackson’s memory; grassroots events spread worldwide.

World Vitiligo Day 2025 theme

“Innovation for Every Skin, Powered by AI”

This theme underscores breakthroughs in AI-driven diagnostics, personalised treatments, enhanced care access and equity for those with Vitiligo worldwide.

Understanding Vitiligo

What is Vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disorder marked by the loss of melanocytes, resulting in depigmented white patches of skin.

 

Causes & risk factors

Exact cause remains unknown; however:

  • Autoimmune attack on melanocytes is the primary hypothesis
  • Genetic predisposition: around 36 susceptibility loci identified, including TYR
  • Triggers: sunburn, emotional stress, chemical exposure, and mechanical trauma (Koebner phenomenon)
  • Oxidative stress via mitochondrial dysfunction may also play a role

Symptoms

  • Depigmented patches, often on face, hands, extremities; may have itching before onset
  • Hair whitening, including eyelashes and eyebrows; may lead to psychological distress

Diagnosis

  • Clinical observation, aided by Wood’s lamp to detect subtle pigment loss
  • Rarely skin biopsy; Type: non-segmental (most common) vs segmental

Treatment & management

No definitive cure, but management strategies include:

  • Topical corticosteroids/calcineurin inhibitors
  • Phototherapy (narrowband UVB)
  • JAK‑inhibitor cream (ruxolitinib/Opzelura) approved in US in 2022
  • Skin camouflage and depigmentation for extensive cases
  • Surgical options: melanocyte transplant methods show 70–85% repigmentation efficacy

Latest research

JAK‑STAT pathway as therapeutic target

Afamelanotide, tofacitinib (for rheumatoid arthritis) being trialed

Melanocyte grafting, autoimmune genetics, oxidative-stress targeting,and AI‑driven diagnostic tools advancing globally

From a civil services exam perspective

Focus areas: social implications, healthcare policy, ethical dimensions, biotech integration.

Short answer questions (50–75 words)

  1. Define Vitiligo and outline its socio-psychological impact.
  2. What is World Vitiligo Day and why is it observed on June 25?
  3. List two modern therapies for Vitiligo and their mechanisms.

 

Long answer questions (200–300 words)

  1. “Evaluate the role of World Vitiligo Day in promoting inclusive healthcare and combating stigma.”
  2. “Analyse the genetic and environmental triggers of Vitiligo and outline policy interventions for early screening and patient support.”

Analytical/Evaluative Essay Topics (500+ words)

  1. “AI in dermatology: Critically assess the potentials and pitfalls of AI‑based diagnostics in treating Vitiligo and other autoimmune skin disorders.”
  2. “Discuss the ethical and social dimensions of depigmentation treatment and cosmetic camouflage in Vitiligo—considering identity, self-esteem, and societal beauty norms.”

Stylistic tips & vocabulary notes

  • Use evocative phrases: “melanin deficit,” “chromatic dearth,” “autoimmune onslaught,” “cosmetic equity.”
  • For policy insights, integrate terms like “healthcare equity,” “biomedical innovation,” “public awareness campaigns,” “social stigma.”
  • Include vivid exam-specific connectors: “furthermore,” “counterintuitively,” “holistic policy framework,” etc.
