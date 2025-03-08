Info Nuggets

Mullaperiyar Dam

Mullaperiyar Dam is a masonry gravity dam built in 1895 in Kerala on the river Mullayar and its tributary, the Periyar. It is located 2,890 ft above mean sea level on the Cardamom Hills of Western Ghats in Thekkadi, Idukki district of Kerala. It was constructed by the British Government to divert water eastwards to Madras Presidency area (the present-day Tamil Nadu). It has a height of 176 ft from the foundation and length of 1,200 ft. The Periyar National Park, Thekkady is located around the dam's reservoir. The dam and the river are located in Kerala, but the dam is controlled and operated by Tamilnadu. The safety of the dam has been a matter of concern and a point of dispute between Kerala and Tamil Nadu States.

Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 is an international treaty that defines a framework for diplomatic relations between independent countries. It specifies the privileges of a diplomatic mission that enable diplomats to perform their function without fear of coercion or harassment by the host country. This forms the legal basis for diplomatic immunity. Its articles are considered a cornerstone of modern international relations. 186 countries have ratified it. The 1961 UN Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations marked its 50th anniversary in April 2011.

CERD

Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) is a body of independent experts that monitors implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination by its state parties, which are obliged to submit regular reports to it on how the rights are being implemented.

Advertisement

Wheeler Island

Wheeler Island is an island off the coast of Orissa, India. It is approximately 150 km from Bhubaneshwar. India maintains a missile testing facility on the island. Wheeler Island is located approximately 10 km off the East coast of India on the Bay of Bengal and about 70 km south of Chandipur in Orissa. The island is approximately 2 km long and occupies about 390 acres. Wheeler Island is the missile test facility for the most of Indian missiles including long range ones. Access to the test facility is by ship as there is no bridge or airport connecting the island to the mainland. There is a small helipad, but missile airframes and all supplies, construction materials and heavy equipment arrive by ship.