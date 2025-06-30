Info Nuggets

When is National Doctors’ Day observed in India?

Date: July 1 every year

Occasion: Marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a legendary physician, freedom fighter and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

History of National Doctors’ Day in India

Established by: The Government of India in 1991

Why 1st July? It is the birth (1882) and death (1962) anniversary of Dr. B.C. Roy.

Dr BC Roy’s legacy

One of the most respected physicians in India. Instrumental in founding institutions like Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital, Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Indian Medical Association, and Medical Council of India. Awarded Bharat Ratna in 1961.

Why is National Doctors’ Day observed?

Objectives:

To honour the dedication, compassion, and selfless service of doctors

Recognise their crucial role in saving lives and improving public health

Acknowledge their service, especially during health crises (like the COVID-19 pandemic)

Doctors’ Day 2025 theme

Healing Hands, Caring Hearts: Honouring the Nation’s Lifesavers

(Note: The exact official theme will be released by the Indian Medical Association closer to the date; the above is a likely/preferred one based on previous years.)

Why this topic is important for exams (UPSC/SSC/State PCS)?

Current Affairs relevance (especially if you’re preparing for July exams).

Fits under important national observances

Useful for essay writing, general awareness and GS Paper 1/2 (Health & Governance)

Linked to themes like