Info Nuggets

BEHIND THE MASK: Celebrating India’s medical heroes on National Doctors’ Day
Ivninder Pal Singh
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:31 PM Jun 30, 2025 IST
 When is National Doctors’ Day observed in India?

Date: July 1 every year

Occasion: Marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a legendary physician, freedom fighter and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

History of National Doctors’ Day in India

Established by: The Government of India in 1991

Why 1st July? It is the birth (1882) and death (1962) anniversary of Dr. B.C. Roy.

Dr BC Roy’s legacy

One of the most respected physicians in India. Instrumental in founding institutions like Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital, Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Indian Medical Association, and Medical Council of India. Awarded Bharat Ratna in 1961.

Why is National Doctors’ Day observed?

Objectives:

  • To honour the dedication, compassion, and selfless service of doctors
  • Recognise their crucial role in saving lives and improving public health
  • Acknowledge their service, especially during health crises (like the COVID-19 pandemic)

Doctors’ Day 2025 theme

Healing Hands, Caring Hearts: Honouring the Nation’s Lifesavers

(Note: The exact official theme will be released by the Indian Medical Association closer to the date; the above is a likely/preferred one based on previous years.)

Why this topic is important for exams (UPSC/SSC/State PCS)?

  • Current Affairs relevance (especially if you’re preparing for July exams).
  • Fits under important national observances
  • Useful for essay writing, general awareness and GS Paper 1/2 (Health & Governance)

Linked to themes like

  • Public health infrastructure
  • Role of healthcare professionals
  • Ethical medical practice in India
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

