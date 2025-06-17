Blaise Metreweli has been appointed as the first woman Chief of MI6, marking a historic milestone for the UK's foreign intelligence service—ending 116 years of exclusively male leadership .

Who is Blaise Metreweli?

Educated in anthropology at Pembroke College, Cambridge. Joined MI6 in 1999 and later served in MI5, focusing on counterintelligence in the Middle East and Europe

Became Director-General for Technology & Innovation, overseeing MI6’s “Q” division—its tech and gadgetry arm

Officially announced in June 2025, will succeed Sir Richard Moore in the autumn, starting October 1, 2025

Why it’s a milestone

Breaking a century-old glass ceiling: MI6 has never had a female chief since its 1909 founding. This move aligns MI6 with MI5 and GCHQ, both of which have had women leaders—yet MI6 remained the last major UK intelligence agency without one . Symbolic and strategic significance: It challenges institutional gender bias within one of the UK’s most secretive organisations. Sir Richard Moore explicitly sought to break male-only traditions, aiming for diversity and gender equality at the top. Reflecting modern intelligence needs: With heightened threats in cyber, tech, global espionage, her tech‑centric background from “Q” positions MI6 for a future where innovation is critical.

What is MI6?

MI6, formally known as the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), is the United Kingdom’s foreign intelligence agency. It is responsible for collecting secret intelligence from outside the UK to support national security.

Origin and history of MI6

Foundation: Established in 1909 as part of the Secret Service Bureau, which later split into domestic (MI5) and foreign (MI6) intelligence branches.

World Wars: Played critical roles during WWI and WWII, especially in code-breaking and espionage against Germany.

Cold War Era: Fought espionage wars with the Soviet KGB, involved in double agent operations (e.g., Kim Philby affair).

Post-9/11 Era: Focus shifted to counter-terrorism and non-state threats like cyber warfare and transnational terror groups.

Modern reforms: Became more transparent in the 1990s. In 1994, SIS was officially acknowledged by the UK government under the Intelligence Services Act.

Functions of MI6

Espionage abroad: Collects human intelligence (HUMINT) from other countries. Counter-terrorism: Monitors foreign terror networks and plots. Cyber intelligence: Prevents cyberattacks and cyber-espionage. Foreign policy support: Assists in diplomacy, national interest, and overseas operations. Counter-proliferation: Prevents spread of nuclear and chemical weapons.

How MI6 works

MI6 agents work covertly abroad, gathering intelligence

Works with foreign intelligence agencies (e.g., CIA, Mossad) and coordinates with MI5 (domestic) and GCHQ (cyber)

Uses undercover officers, informants, and surveillance technology

Reports directly to the UK Foreign Secretary and is overseen by the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament

Other spy agencies of the UK

MI5 (Security Service): Domestic counter-intelligence and internal security.

GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters): Cybersecurity and signals intelligence.

Defence Intelligence (DI): Military intelligence, under Ministry of Defence.

National Crime Agency (NCA): Serious organised crime, collaborates with intelligence services.

Civil services-oriented questions

Short answer type

What is MI6 and when was it established? Differentiate between MI5 and MI6. Mention two major roles played by MI6 during the Cold War.

Long answer type

Trace the historical evolution of MI6 and its role in UK’s national security policy. Discuss the structure, functioning, and inter-agency coordination of British intelligence agencies. What are the modern challenges faced by foreign intelligence agencies like MI6 in the cyber age?

Analytical/essay type