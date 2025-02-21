InfoNuggets

DT
Bank on information
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:38 PM Feb 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Humpback whale mother and calf swimming
Inheritance tax

Inheritance tax is a tax paid by a beneficiary on the value of inherited assets from a deceased person. Rates vary by country, up to 55%. Inheritance can be received through a Will or personal law. However, India does not levy an inheritance tax. Instead, the estate's value is assessed, considering assets, debts, and liabilities, but no tax is imposed on the inheritance itself.

Humpback whale

A 23-year-old kayaker was briefly swallowed by a humpback whale in Chile's Strait of Magellan. The whale, mistaking the kayak for prey, released the kayaker unharmed. Humpback whales (Megaptera novaeangliae) are baleen whales known for acrobatic breaches, complex songs, and long migrations. They can grow up to 16 meters long and weigh 36 metric tons. Humpback whales feed on krill, plankton, and small fish, and are listed as “Vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List.

Kanhirapoil megalithic site

Megalithic carvings discovered at Kanhirapoil, Kerala, showcase India's rich prehistoric heritage. The site features 24 pairs of carved footprints and a human figure, offering insights into ancient rituals and cultural practices. The findings resemble prehistoric rock art at other Kerala sites, such as Edakkal Caves and Erikulam Valiyapara. Megaliths, dating from 3rd BC to 1st AD, are found across India, characterized by iron usage, agricultural subsistence, and rock paintings depicting hunting and cultural scenes.

Shivaji

Shivaji Maharaj is credited with establishing a powerful Maratha state, rendering political unity to the region. Born in 1627 to Shahji Bhonsle and Jija Bai, Shivaji inherited the jagir of Poona from his father in 1637. Shivaji's military genius and strategic policies enabled him to defeat powerful enemies, including the Mughal Empire. Shivaji's administrative policies included a sound system of administration, with a council of ministers called Ashtapradhan. He also introduced taxes like chauth and sardeshmukhi. Shivaji's military policies were equally impressive, with a well-organised army consisting of 30,000 to 40,000 cavalry and infantry. He maintained a navy and had about 240 forts under his control. Shivaji's conquests and policies enabled the Marathas to become a formidable enemy of neighbouring kings.

