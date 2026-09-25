Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Integral Humanism emerged in the political setting of the 1960s, when the Bharatiya Jana Sangh was seeking a conceptual alternative to both Western liberal individualism and Marxist socialism. He presented the doctrine in four lectures in Bombay from 22 to 25 April 1965; the Jana Sangh had adopted it in its statement of principles earlier that year.

A Political Philosophy

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Upadhyaya’s starting point was that imported political categories did not adequately express India’s historical and social experience. He argued that political thought should begin with the nation’s cultural identity rather than treat society as an aggregate of isolated individuals or as a field of class conflict alone.

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His conception of the human being was fourfold: body, mind, intellect and soul. Development, in this framework, required attention to material needs as well as emotional, intellectual and spiritual dimensions. The formulation was presented as an integrated view of human personality, not as a programme of religious governance.

Society, for Upadhyaya, was an organic entity with its own continuity. The nation was linked to a cultural community and a shared civilisational identity. He used the idea of dharma in a broad normative sense meaning principles that sustain social order, rather than simply as a synonym for sectarian religion.

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Economy and Development

Integral Humanism criticised both unrestricted capitalism and centralised socialism. Upadhyaya favoured decentralisation, self-reliance, small-scale production, economic distribution and technology suited to local conditions. He placed the individual within family, community, society and nation, arguing that economic organisation should serve social balance rather than consumption alone.

Some of these ideas overlap with broader traditions of Gandhian decentralisation, but Upadhyaya located them within the Jana Sangh’s own account of cultural nationalism. Later political interpretations have extended Integral Humanism to areas such as governance, welfare and economic policy. Those later applications should be distinguished from the four lectures themselves.

Its Place in Indian Political Thought

The doctrine is best studied as an attempt to formulate an indigenous vocabulary of person, society, nation and development during the Cold War. Whether one accepts its premises or not, it raises questions like - Is the state prior to society? Can development be measured through income alone? How should cultural identity relate to citizenship?

UPSC Relevance

Indian political thought and indigenous approaches to development.

Cultural nationalism, society and the state.

Capitalism, socialism, decentralisation and economic organisation.

Distinguishing original texts from later ideological interpretations.

Possible UPSC Questions

Prelims: Integral Humanism, as articulated by Deendayal Upadhyaya, is associated with:

An integrated conception of body, mind, intellect and soul. A critique of both individualistic capitalism and centralised socialism. The complete rejection of decentralised economic organisation. Which of the statements given above is/are correct? a) only one b) only two c) all three d) none

Mains: Explain the conception of person, society and development in Integral Humanism. How does it differ from Western ideological models?

Keywords: Deendayal Upadhyaya; Integral Humanism; Jana Sangh; cultural identity; decentralisation; self-reliance; Indian political thought.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi