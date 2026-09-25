DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Integral Humanism

Integral Humanism

This Day in History (September 25)

article_Author
Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:24 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Integral Humanism emerged in the political setting of the 1960s, when the Bharatiya Jana Sangh was seeking a conceptual alternative to both Western liberal individualism and Marxist socialism. He presented the doctrine in four lectures in Bombay from 22 to 25 April 1965; the Jana Sangh had adopted it in its statement of principles earlier that year.

A Political Philosophy

Advertisement

Upadhyaya’s starting point was that imported political categories did not adequately express India’s historical and social experience. He argued that political thought should begin with the nation’s cultural identity rather than treat society as an aggregate of isolated individuals or as a field of class conflict alone.

Advertisement

His conception of the human being was fourfold: body, mind, intellect and soul. Development, in this framework, required attention to material needs as well as emotional, intellectual and spiritual dimensions. The formulation was presented as an integrated view of human personality, not as a programme of religious governance.

Society, for Upadhyaya, was an organic entity with its own continuity. The nation was linked to a cultural community and a shared civilisational identity. He used the idea of dharma in a broad normative sense meaning principles that sustain social order, rather than simply as a synonym for sectarian religion.

Advertisement

Economy and Development

Integral Humanism criticised both unrestricted capitalism and centralised socialism. Upadhyaya favoured decentralisation, self-reliance, small-scale production, economic distribution and technology suited to local conditions. He placed the individual within family, community, society and nation, arguing that economic organisation should serve social balance rather than consumption alone.

Some of these ideas overlap with broader traditions of Gandhian decentralisation, but Upadhyaya located them within the Jana Sangh’s own account of cultural nationalism. Later political interpretations have extended Integral Humanism to areas such as governance, welfare and economic policy. Those later applications should be distinguished from the four lectures themselves.

Its Place in Indian Political Thought

The doctrine is best studied as an attempt to formulate an indigenous vocabulary of person, society, nation and development during the Cold War. Whether one accepts its premises or not, it raises questions like -  Is the state prior to society? Can development be measured through income alone? How should cultural identity relate to citizenship?

UPSC Relevance

  • Indian political thought and indigenous approaches to development.
  • Cultural nationalism, society and the state.
  • Capitalism, socialism, decentralisation and economic organisation.
  • Distinguishing original texts from later ideological interpretations.

Possible UPSC Questions

Prelims: Integral Humanism, as articulated by Deendayal Upadhyaya, is associated with:

  1. An integrated conception of body, mind, intellect and soul.
  2. A critique of both individualistic capitalism and centralised socialism.
  3. The complete rejection of decentralised economic organisation.

    Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

    a) only one

    b) only two

    c) all three

    d) none

Mains: Explain the conception of person, society and development in Integral Humanism. How does it differ from Western ideological models?

Keywords: Deendayal Upadhyaya; Integral Humanism; Jana Sangh; cultural identity; decentralisation; self-reliance; Indian political thought.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts