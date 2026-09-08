International Literacy Day: From Literacy to Human Capital

History

UNESCO proclaimed International Literacy Day in 1966, with celebrations beginning in 1967 on 8 September. The aim was to remind governments and societies that literacy is not just an educational target, but a foundation for justice, peace and sustainable development.

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Over the decades, the focus has shifted from early efforts emphasising basic reading and writing to functional literacy (using skills in daily life), digital literacy, and lifelong learning in a knowledge economy. India's literacy story mirrors this evolution: post-Independence adult education programmes gave way to the National Literacy Mission (NLM) in 1988, which sought "total literacy" through mass campaigns.

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Significance

For UPSC, the conceptual leap is crucial. Literacy is no longer seen just as a social welfare goal; it is an investment in human capital. A literate, digitally skilled population is more productive, more innovative and better able to participate in democracy. This connects directly with SDG 4 (quality education), which goes beyond enrolment to include learning outcomes, skills for work, and equitable access.

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International Literacy Day thus serves as an annual reminder that literacy is about rethinking education as the engine of inclusive growth, not merely counting literates.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

Aspect Key takeaway Origin UNESCO, 1966; observed since 1967 on 8 Sept Evolution Basic literacy → functional/digital literacy → human capital India National Literacy Mission; adult education; SDG 4 link UPSC link Education, human capital, inclusive growth, SDGs (GS I, II, III)

What questions one can expect from this topic

Prelims (MCQ)

With reference to International Literacy Day, consider the following:

It is observed on 8 September every year. It was proclaimed by UNESCO in the 1960s. Its focus has remained restricted to basic reading and writing skills.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

"Literacy is no longer just about reading and writing; it is about building human capital." Discuss in the context of India's development strategy. Examine how International Literacy Day and SDG 4 together reshape the approach to education and skills in developing countries.

Keywords

International Literacy Day; UNESCO; functional literacy; digital literacy; human capital; National Literacy Mission; adult education; SDG 4; inclusive growth; quality education; lifelong learning; social development.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi