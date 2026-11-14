Jawaharlal Nehru: The first Prime Minister and his vision for a New India
This Day in History (November 14)
History
Born on November 14, 1889, Jawaharlal Nehru guided independent India through its turbulent transition as its first Prime Minister, shaping its early political and institutional trajectory.
What it is
A principal architect of the freedom struggle alongside Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru stepped into governance facing partition, mass displacement, and deep economic deprivation. His vision rested on parliamentary democracy, secularism, non-alignment in foreign policy, and planned economic development anchored by public-sector heavy industries and scientific research institutions.
Significance
Nehru's emphasis on cultivating a "scientific temper" and establishing premier institutions of higher learning laid the foundation for modern technical education. While his model of state-led industrialisation and non-aligned foreign policy successfully preserved democratic stability in a fragmented nation, it also invited later critiques regarding bureaucratic controls and agricultural neglect.
UPSC relevance
Crucial for post-independence consolidation, parliamentary democracy, secularism, planned development, scientific temper, and India's foreign policy evolution.
What questions can be expected?
Prelims Question: Consider the following features associated with the early decades of independent India:
- Adoption of a mixed-economy model with an emphasis on heavy public-sector industries.
- Pursuit of Non-Alignment as a core tenet of foreign policy during the Cold War.
- Constitutional incorporation of secularism as a guiding state principle. Which of the above were central to Jawaharlal Nehru’s vision of nation-building?
(a) 1 and 2 only
(b) 2 and 3 only
(c) 1 and 3 only
(d) 1, 2, and 3
- Mains Question: Assess Nehru's contribution to the institutional and ideological foundations of India's early Republic, examining both his achievements and historical limitations.
Key Words
Parliamentary democracy, scientific temper, non-alignment, planned development, secularism, nation-building, public sector.