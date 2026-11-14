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Home / Exam Mentor / Jawaharlal Nehru: The first Prime Minister and his vision for a New India

Jawaharlal Nehru: The first Prime Minister and his vision for a New India

This Day in History (November 14)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:14 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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 History

Born on November 14, 1889, Jawaharlal Nehru guided independent India through its turbulent transition as its first Prime Minister, shaping its early political and institutional trajectory.

What it is

A principal architect of the freedom struggle alongside Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru stepped into governance facing partition, mass displacement, and deep economic deprivation. His vision rested on parliamentary democracy, secularism, non-alignment in foreign policy, and planned economic development anchored by public-sector heavy industries and scientific research institutions.

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Significance

Nehru's emphasis on cultivating a "scientific temper" and establishing premier institutions of higher learning laid the foundation for modern technical education. While his model of state-led industrialisation and non-aligned foreign policy successfully preserved democratic stability in a fragmented nation, it also invited later critiques regarding bureaucratic controls and agricultural neglect.

UPSC relevance

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Crucial for post-independence consolidation, parliamentary democracy, secularism, planned development, scientific temper, and India's foreign policy evolution.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims Question: Consider the following features associated with the early decades of independent India:

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    1. Adoption of a mixed-economy model with an emphasis on heavy public-sector industries.
    2. Pursuit of Non-Alignment as a core tenet of foreign policy during the Cold War.
    3. Constitutional incorporation of secularism as a guiding state principle. Which of the above were central to Jawaharlal Nehru’s vision of nation-building?

      (a) 1 and 2 only

      (b) 2 and 3 only

      (c) 1 and 3 only

      (d) 1, 2, and 3

  • Mains Question: Assess Nehru's contribution to the institutional and ideological foundations of India's early Republic, examining both his achievements and historical limitations.

    Key Words

Parliamentary democracy, scientific temper, non-alignment, planned development, secularism, nation-building, public sector.

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