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Home / Exam Mentor / Jayaprakash Narayan: The call for total revolution

Jayaprakash Narayan: The call for total revolution

This Day in History (October 11)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:15 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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In June 1974, nearly five lakh people gathered at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan heard Jayaprakash Narayan call for Sampoorna Kranti—Total Revolution. The demand was not merely a change of government; it was a challenge to corruption, social injustice and the widening gap between citizens and public institutions.

Origin

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Jayaprakash Narayan was born on 11 October 1902 in Sitab Diara, then in Saran district of Bihar. After training in the United States, he joined the freedom movement and became a leading figure in the Congress Socialist Party, founded in 1934.

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During the Quit India Movement of 1942, JP escaped from Hazaribagh jail and helped organise underground resistance. After Independence, he moved away from electoral politics, embracing Sarvodaya and Vinoba Bhave’s ideas of decentralised, people-centred change.

Why it happened

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By the early 1970s, inflation, unemployment and allegations of corruption had eroded public confidence in governance. In Bihar, students began protests in March 1974 and invited JP, then largely outside active politics, to lead them.

JP agreed on two conditions: the movement would remain non-violent and would not remain confined to Bihar. On 5 June 1974, he transformed a student agitation into a wider campaign for moral and institutional renewal.

Popular mobilisation → demand for accountability → political confrontation

What changed?

The Bihar movement brought opposition parties together against the Congress government. Its confrontation with the Centre contributed to the political crisis that led to the imposition of the Emergency in June 1975.

The Emergency, in turn, made the 1977 election a referendum on democratic rights. The Janata Party’s victory, built substantially around the coalition JP had helped inspire, showed that mass mobilisation could alter parliamentary politics.

Yet JP’s career also exposes a tension: popular movements can demand accountability, but they cannot replace the slower work of legislatures, courts, elections and administration.

UPSC relevance

  • GS-II: Emergency, democratic accountability, civil society, political movements.
  • GS-I: Social reform and post-Independence political thought.
  • GS-IV: Integrity, public service and ethical leadership.

What Questions Can Be Expected?

Prelims

Consider the following statements:

  1. Jayaprakash Narayan was a founder-member of the Congress Socialist Party.
  2. The call for Total Revolution was made during the Quit India Movement.
  3. The Bihar movement began as a student-led agitation in 1974.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

“Mass movements can strengthen democratic accountability but may also strain constitutional institutions.” Examine this statement in the light of the JP movement and the Emergency.

Key Words

Sampoorna Kranti, Bihar movement, Congress Socialist Party, Quit India Movement, Sarvodaya, Emergency, opposition unity, democratic accountability, civil society.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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