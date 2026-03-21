Ladakh model of people-led wildlife protection

What’s in news
• Residents of Mudh village in Ladakh have been actively protecting Ruddy Shelduck chicks by guiding them safely to the Indus River.
About the species
High-altitude migratory bird
• Scientific name: Tadorna ferruginea
• Commonly known as the Brahminy duck
• Found across parts of Europe, Central Asia, and Africa during migration cycles
Habitat
• Occupies wetlands such as lakes, marshes, and rivers.
• Found from lowlands to elevations of nearly 4,800 metres.
• In India, breeding is confined to the Ladakh region during summer months.
Conservation status
• Listed as Least Concern by the IUCN.
Distinct features
• Characteristic orange-brown plumage with a lighter head.
• Males develop a black neck ring during breeding season.
• Known for strong, long-distance flight capability.
Behavioural traits
Reproductive Patterns
• Forms long-term monogamous pairs.
• Lays around 8-13 eggs per breeding cycle.
• Nests in sheltered locations like rock crevices and burrows.
• Displays cooperative care of offspring.
Significance
• Acts as an indicator of wetland ecosystem health.
• Holds cultural importance in Buddhist traditions as a symbol of fidelity.
• Demonstrates effectiveness of community participation in conservation.
UPSC takeaway
• Illustrates how local communities contribute to biodiversity conservation (GS-III: Environment; GS-IV: Ethics).
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