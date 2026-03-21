icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Ladakh model of people-led wildlife protection

Ladakh model of people-led wildlife protection

Info Nuggets

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:00 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
What’s in news
• Residents of Mudh village in Ladakh have been actively protecting Ruddy Shelduck chicks by guiding them safely to the Indus River.
About the species
High-altitude migratory bird
• Scientific name: Tadorna ferruginea
• Commonly known as the Brahminy duck
• Found across parts of Europe, Central Asia, and Africa during migration cycles
Habitat
• Occupies wetlands such as lakes, marshes, and rivers.
• Found from lowlands to elevations of nearly 4,800 metres.
• In India, breeding is confined to the Ladakh region during summer months.
Conservation status
• Listed as Least Concern by the IUCN.
Distinct features
• Characteristic orange-brown plumage with a lighter head.
• Males develop a black neck ring during breeding season.
• Known for strong, long-distance flight capability.
Behavioural traits
Reproductive Patterns
• Forms long-term monogamous pairs.
• Lays around 8-13 eggs per breeding cycle.
• Nests in sheltered locations like rock crevices and burrows.
• Displays cooperative care of offspring.
Significance
• Acts as an indicator of wetland ecosystem health.
• Holds cultural importance in Buddhist traditions as a symbol of fidelity.
• Demonstrates effectiveness of community participation in conservation.
UPSC takeaway
• Illustrates how local communities contribute to biodiversity conservation (GS-III: Environment; GS-IV: Ethics).
Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts