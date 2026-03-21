Ladakh model of people-led wildlife protection

What’s in news

• Residents of Mudh village in Ladakh have been actively protecting Ruddy Shelduck chicks by guiding them safely to the Indus River.

About the species

High-altitude migratory bird

• Scientific name: Tadorna ferruginea

• Commonly known as the Brahminy duck

• Found across parts of Europe, Central Asia, and Africa during migration cycles

Habitat

• Occupies wetlands such as lakes, marshes, and rivers.

• Found from lowlands to elevations of nearly 4,800 metres.

• In India, breeding is confined to the Ladakh region during summer months.

Conservation status

• Listed as Least Concern by the IUCN.

Distinct features

• Characteristic orange-brown plumage with a lighter head.

• Males develop a black neck ring during breeding season.

• Known for strong, long-distance flight capability.

Behavioural traits

Reproductive Patterns

• Forms long-term monogamous pairs.

• Lays around 8-13 eggs per breeding cycle.

• Nests in sheltered locations like rock crevices and burrows.

• Displays cooperative care of offspring.

Significance

• Acts as an indicator of wetland ecosystem health.

• Holds cultural importance in Buddhist traditions as a symbol of fidelity.

• Demonstrates effectiveness of community participation in conservation.

UPSC takeaway

• Illustrates how local communities contribute to biodiversity conservation (GS-III: Environment; GS-IV: Ethics).