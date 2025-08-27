Latitude & longitude: Understanding Earth’s grid system

Geographic coordinates: Latitude and longitude explained

1. Latitude

• Definition: Imaginary horizontal lines drawn parallel to the Equator.

• Measurement: In degrees (0° at Equator → 90° N/S at poles).

• Key latitudes:

Equator (0°) – divides Earth into Northern & Southern Hemisphere.

Tropic of Cancer (23½° N).

Tropic of Capricorn (23½° S).

Arctic Circle (66½° N).

Antarctic Circle (66½° S).

Poles (90° N & S).

Significance of latitude

• Determines climate zones (tropical, temperate, frigid).

• Controls solar insolation → affects agriculture, vegetation and habitation.

• Helps in locating places on maps/globes.

2. Longitude

• Definition: Imaginary vertical lines running from North Pole to South Pole.

• Measurement: 0° (Prime Meridian at Greenwich, London) → 180° E/W.

• Important: All meridians converge at poles.

Role in time calculation

• Earth rotates 360° in 24 hours → 15° = 1 hour.

• Time at any longitude = GMT ± (Longitude ÷ 15).

• Indian Standard Time (IST) → based on 82½° E meridian, 5 hr 30 min ahead of GMT.

3. Equator, Tropic of Cancer, Tropic of Capricorn

• Equator (0° latitude):

Largest latitude, divides Earth into Northern & Southern Hemispheres.

Equatorial regions → hot, humid, dense forests (Amazon, Congo, Indonesia).

• Tropic of Cancer (23½° N):

Northernmost latitude where Sun appears overhead at noon (21 June – Summer Solstice).

Marks boundary of tropical & temperate zones.

• Tropic of Capricorn (23½° S):

Southernmost latitude where Sun is overhead at noon (22 December – Winter Solstice).

Similar role in Southern Hemisphere.

4. Tropic of Cancer in India

The Tropic of Cancer (23°30′ N) passes through eight states of India (west to east):

1. Gujarat

2. Rajasthan

3. Madhya Pradesh

4. Chhattisgarh

5. Jharkhand

6. West Bengal

7. Tripura

8. Mizoram

(Tip for UPSC: Mnemonic – “GRaM Chai with Jolly WiTh Mizo” → Gujarat, Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tripura, Mizoram)

5. Countries through which Tropics & Equator pass

• Equator (0°) passes through 13 countries:

Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, São Tomé & Príncipe, Gabon, Republic of Congo, DR Congo, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, Maldives (atoll passes), Indonesia, Kiribati.

• Tropic of Cancer (23½° N) passes through 16 countries:

Mexico, Bahamas, Western Sahara, Mauritania, Mali, Algeria, Niger, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, China.

• Tropic of Capricorn (23½° S) passes through 10 countries:

Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Madagascar, Australia.

6. GMT & other meridians

• Greenwich Mean Time (GMT):

Based on Prime Meridian (0° longitude) at Greenwich, UK.

Used as reference for world time zones.

• International Date Line (IDL):

Located at 180° longitude (Pacific Ocean).

Crossing IDL → change of calendar date.

Zig-zag path avoids splitting countries/islands.

• Standard meridians:

Each country often adopts a central longitude as its Standard Time Meridian (e.g., India – 82½°E).

Avoids confusion due to multiple time zones.

Countries with multiple time zones

1. Countries with the most time zones

• France → 12 time zones

(because of overseas territories like Guadeloupe, French Polynesia, Réunion, etc.) – the highest in the world.

• USA → 11 time zones

(includes states + overseas territories like Guam, Puerto Rico).

• Russia → 11 time zones

(largest country by area, stretching from Europe to Pacific).

• Canada → 6 time zones

(from Newfoundland Standard Time in the east to Pacific Standard Time in the west).

• Australia → 3 official time zones (but with variations in daylight saving, effectively 5).

• China → 1 official time zone (Beijing Time), though geographically it spans 5 time zones.

Daylight Saving Time (DST)

• Concept: Advance clocks by 1 hour in summer to use longer daylight → saves electricity. Clocks are set back in winter.

• Not followed in India (because of tropical location, little variation in daylight length).

Examples:

• Canada:

Most provinces follow DST (clocks move forward in March, backward in November).

Saskatchewan does not observe DST.

• USA & Europe: Widely practice DST.

• Russia, China, Japan, India: Do not follow DST.

7. Importance for UPSC

• Geography mapping questions (equator/tropics states & countries).

• Indian time zone (82½°E meridian → IST).

• Climatic regions based on latitude.

• Current affairs (e.g., countries along Equator affected by El Niño, Africa’s development corridor along Equator).