Latitude & longitude: Understanding Earth's grid system

Latitude & longitude: Understanding Earth’s grid system

Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:17 PM Aug 27, 2025 IST
Geographic coordinates: Latitude and longitude explained

1. Latitude
• Definition: Imaginary horizontal lines drawn parallel to the Equator.
• Measurement: In degrees (0° at Equator → 90° N/S at poles).
• Key latitudes:
Equator (0°) – divides Earth into Northern & Southern Hemisphere.
Tropic of Cancer (23½° N).
Tropic of Capricorn (23½° S).
Arctic Circle (66½° N).
Antarctic Circle (66½° S).
Poles (90° N & S).
Significance of latitude
• Determines climate zones (tropical, temperate, frigid).
• Controls solar insolation → affects agriculture, vegetation and habitation.
• Helps in locating places on maps/globes.
2. Longitude
• Definition: Imaginary vertical lines running from North Pole to South Pole.
• Measurement: 0° (Prime Meridian at Greenwich, London) → 180° E/W.
• Important: All meridians converge at poles.
Role in time calculation
• Earth rotates 360° in 24 hours → 15° = 1 hour.
• Time at any longitude = GMT ± (Longitude ÷ 15).
• Indian Standard Time (IST) → based on 82½° E meridian, 5 hr 30 min ahead of GMT.
3. Equator, Tropic of Cancer, Tropic of Capricorn
• Equator (0° latitude):
Largest latitude, divides Earth into Northern & Southern Hemispheres.
Equatorial regions → hot, humid, dense forests (Amazon, Congo, Indonesia).
• Tropic of Cancer (23½° N):
Northernmost latitude where Sun appears overhead at noon (21 June – Summer Solstice).
Marks boundary of tropical & temperate zones.
• Tropic of Capricorn (23½° S):
Southernmost latitude where Sun is overhead at noon (22 December – Winter Solstice).
Similar role in Southern Hemisphere.
4. Tropic of Cancer in India
The Tropic of Cancer (23°30′ N) passes through eight states of India (west to east):
1. Gujarat
2. Rajasthan
3. Madhya Pradesh
4. Chhattisgarh
5. Jharkhand
6. West Bengal
7. Tripura
8. Mizoram
(Tip for UPSC: Mnemonic – “GRaM Chai with Jolly WiTh Mizo” → Gujarat, Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tripura, Mizoram)
5. Countries through which Tropics & Equator pass
• Equator (0°) passes through 13 countries:
Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, São Tomé & Príncipe, Gabon, Republic of Congo, DR Congo, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, Maldives (atoll passes), Indonesia, Kiribati.
• Tropic of Cancer (23½° N) passes through 16 countries:
Mexico, Bahamas, Western Sahara, Mauritania, Mali, Algeria, Niger, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, China.
• Tropic of Capricorn (23½° S) passes through 10 countries:
Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Madagascar, Australia.
6. GMT & other meridians
• Greenwich Mean Time (GMT):
Based on Prime Meridian (0° longitude) at Greenwich, UK.
Used as reference for world time zones.
• International Date Line (IDL):
Located at 180° longitude (Pacific Ocean).
Crossing IDL → change of calendar date.
Zig-zag path avoids splitting countries/islands.
• Standard meridians:
Each country often adopts a central longitude as its Standard Time Meridian (e.g., India – 82½°E).
Avoids confusion due to multiple time zones.
Countries with multiple time zones
1. Countries with the most time zones
• France → 12 time zones
(because of overseas territories like Guadeloupe, French Polynesia, Réunion, etc.) – the highest in the world.
• USA → 11 time zones
(includes states + overseas territories like Guam, Puerto Rico).
• Russia → 11 time zones
(largest country by area, stretching from Europe to Pacific).
• Canada → 6 time zones
(from Newfoundland Standard Time in the east to Pacific Standard Time in the west).
• Australia → 3 official time zones (but with variations in daylight saving, effectively 5).
• China → 1 official time zone (Beijing Time), though geographically it spans 5 time zones.
Daylight Saving Time (DST)
• Concept: Advance clocks by 1 hour in summer to use longer daylight → saves electricity. Clocks are set back in winter.
• Not followed in India (because of tropical location, little variation in daylight length).
Examples:
• Canada:
Most provinces follow DST (clocks move forward in March, backward in November).
Saskatchewan does not observe DST.
• USA & Europe: Widely practice DST.
• Russia, China, Japan, India: Do not follow DST.
7. Importance for UPSC
• Geography mapping questions (equator/tropics states & countries).
• Indian time zone (82½°E meridian → IST).
• Climatic regions based on latitude.
• Current affairs (e.g., countries along Equator affected by El Niño, Africa’s development corridor along Equator).
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

