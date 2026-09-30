 LATUR 1993: DISASTER AND THE EVOLUTION OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT

History

Peninsular India's Deccan plateau was long assumed to be seismically quiet, sitting well inside the Indian plate rather than at its edges. That assumption made what happened at 3:56 am on September 30, 1993 harder to explain and, for the villages around Killari in Latur district, Maharashtra, catastrophic.

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What it is

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A magnitude 6.2–6.4 intraplate earthquake, at a shallow depth of roughly 10 km, flattened stone-and-mud houses across some 52 villages. Around 9,700 to 10,000 people died and 30,000 were injured, a death toll wildly disproportionate to the earthquake's moderate magnitude. The reason was not seismic strength but vulnerability: heavy, unreinforced masonry roofs, no seismic building codes for rural housing, and people asleep indoors at the time of the shock.

Chain:

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Significance

The disaster pushed Indian policy away from treating earthquakes as purely a Himalayan-belt risk and towards vulnerability-based planning: retrofitting guidelines and the World Bank-funded Maharashtra Emergency Earthquake Rehabilitation Program. It did not by itself create India's disaster management architecture.

That came later, driven substantially by the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and the 2004 tsunami, culminating in the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the NDMA. Latur's contribution was conceptual: it showed relief alone was insufficient and that preparedness had to start with how ordinary houses are built.

What questions one can expect from this topic

(Prelims) With reference to the 1993 Latur earthquake, consider the following statements:

It was an intraplate earthquake occurring within the Indian Plate rather than along a major plate boundary. The unusually high loss of life was partly attributable to the vulnerability of unreinforced masonry houses. The earthquake directly led to the enactment of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the establishment of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The disaster highlighted the importance of incorporating vulnerability reduction and earthquake-resistant construction into disaster management.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

1 and 2 only B. 1, 2 and 4 only C. 2, 3 and 4 only D. 1, 2, 3 and 4

(Mains) Distinguish between hazard and vulnerability in disaster management, using the Latur earthquake as an illustration of how the two interact.

Key Words

Intraplate earthquake | Killari | Seismic vulnerability | Building codes | Disaster preparedness | NDMA | Relief to mitigation

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi