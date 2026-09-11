Long before Chipko: The Bishnoi sacrifice at Khejarli

History

In September 1730, hundreds of Bishnois in Khejarli village, Rajasthan, laid down their lives to protect trees, crafting one of India's earliest and most powerful stories of community-based conservation. The Bishnoi community, founded in the 15th century in Marwar, follows a religious code that strictly prohibits cutting green trees and killing animals.

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What it is

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In 1730, the Maharaja of Marwar, Abhai Singh, needed wood for a new palace. His minister, Giridhar Bhandari, led a party to Khejarli village to fell khejri trees, sacred to the Bishnois. When the royal party arrived, Amrita Devi Bishnoi protested, hugging a tree and declaring that the axe must strike her first. She, her three daughters and, eventually, 363 Bishnois were killed as they stood between the soldiers and the trees.

Shocked by the scale of the sacrifice, the Maharaja issued a royal proclamation forbidding the felling of trees in Bishnoi areas. The incident became a moral landmark in the region's ecological history.

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Significance

Nearly 230 years later, the story of Khejarli inspired the Chipko movement in the Himalayas, where villagers, especially women, hugged trees to stop commercial logging. Both movements share a core idea: ordinary communities can and do defend their environment, often at great cost. For UPSC, Khejarli is evidence of deep-rooted traditional ecological knowledge and community conservation practices in India, highlighting continuity between pre-modern ecological ethics and modern environmental movements.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

Aspect Key takeaway Event 1730 Khejarli massacre; 363 Bishnois killed Leader Amrita Devi Bishnoi Significance Early community conservation; precursor to Chipko UPSC link Environment, traditional ecological knowledge, environmental movements (GS I, III)

What questions one can expect from this topic

Prelims (MCQ)

Consider the following statements about the Khejarli incident of 1730:

It involved the Bishnoi community of Rajasthan. The sacrifice was primarily against the hunting of animals. It is often seen as a precursor to the Chipko movement.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

"Khejarli shows that environmental consciousness in India predates modern environmentalism." Discuss with reference to the Bishnoi community. Examine the role of community-based conservation traditions in India's contemporary environmental governance.

Keywords

Khejarli massacre; Bishnoi community; Amrita Devi Bishnoi; 1730; tree protection; traditional ecological knowledge; community conservation; Chipko movement; environmental ethics; biodiversity; sustainable resource use; GS I & III environment.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi