Martin Luther King Jr: Non-violence as a strategy for social change

On October 14, 1964, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced that Martin Luther King Jr had won the Nobel Peace Prize. He was then 35 years old, and the award recognised a movement that had turned peaceful protest into a powerful instrument against racial segregation in the United States.

Origin

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King emerged as a civil-rights leader during the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955–56, sparked by Rosa Parks’s refusal to give up her bus seat. The campaign challenged segregated public transport and demonstrated the political force of coordinated, non-violent action.

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King’s method drew on Christian ethics and the example of Mahatma Gandhi, but it was adapted to the realities of the United States. It was not a copy of India’s freedom struggle; it responded to a society where racial discrimination was embedded in law, local administration and everyday life.

How non-violence worked

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Non-violence was not passivity. It was a disciplined strategy designed to expose injustice, mobilise supporters and compel institutions to respond.

Organised protest → public awareness → moral and political pressure → legal reform

Marches, boycotts, sit-ins and voter-registration drives made discrimination visible. When authorities responded with repression, the contrast between peaceful demonstrators and violent enforcement often strengthened public support for reform.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibited discrimination in public accommodations and employment. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 attacked racial discrimination in electoral registration and voting. These laws resulted from sustained grassroots organising as well as legislative and judicial action.

What changed?

King received the Nobel Prize at the ceremony in Oslo that December; the announcement came in October. The prize gave international visibility to the civil-rights movement, but it did not end racial inequality.

Its larger lesson is that rights on paper require social movements, political pressure and institutional enforcement to become real. Non-violent protest can create that pressure without abandoning democratic and constitutional means.

UPSC relevance

GS-I: Social movements and modern world history.

Social movements and modern world history. GS-II: Rights, equality, civil disobedience and democratic participation.

Rights, equality, civil disobedience and democratic participation. GS-IV: Ethical leadership, courage and non-violence.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims

Consider the following statements:

Martin Luther King Jr’s Nobel Peace Prize was announced in 1964. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 addressed discrimination in public accommodations and employment. The Voting Rights Act was enacted before the Civil Rights Act.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

“Non-violent protest is effective only when it combines moral appeal with organisation and political strategy.” Examine this statement with reference to the American Civil Rights Movement.

Key Words

Non-violence, civil disobedience, segregation, Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Act, grassroots mobilisation, civil rights, equality, democratic participation.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi