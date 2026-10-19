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Home / Exam Mentor /  Matangini Hazra: The freedom fighter who kept marching

 Matangini Hazra: The freedom fighter who kept marching

This Day in History (October 19)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:38 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Matangini Hazra was born on  October 19, 1870 in Tamluk, Bengal. She was not a national leader, legislator or organiser of mass parties. Yet her life shows how India’s freedom struggle was carried forward by rural women, widows and local volunteers whose politics began in their own neighbourhoods.

Origin

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Hazra came from a modest agricultural family and was widowed young. She joined the nationalist movement in Bengal, participating in the Civil Disobedience Movement and later in Quit India. Her activism was rooted in Midnapore, a district with strong local networks of Congress volunteers and peasant mobilisation.

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Tamluk, 1942

During the Quit India Movement, local committees in Midnapore sought to take over police stations and administrative offices. On September 29, 1942, Hazra, then in her early seventies, led a procession towards the Tamluk police station. Police fired; she was killed while marching with the tricolour, becoming one of the earliest Quit India martyrs of Midnapore.

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Significance

Her death did not merely symbolise individual courage. It showed that anti-colonial resistance could be organised locally, led by people outside formal political hierarchies, and sustained by women and older citizens. The Tamluk campaign also fed into the broader wartime assertion of popular authority in rural Bengal.

  • Grassroots mobilisation: Local volunteers translated national calls into village-level action.
  • Women’s participation: Hazra’s leadership challenged the assumption that political protest was a male, urban activity.
  • Civil resistance: Her march demonstrated the moral force of non-violent defiance, even under lethal repression.

UPSC relevance

The subject links the Quit India Movement, women in the national movement, regional histories of nationalism and popular participation. It is useful for analysing how nationalism travelled from Congress leadership to ordinary households.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims: Consider the following statements:

  1. Matangini Hazra participated in the Civil Disobedience Movement.
  2. She was killed while leading a procession during the Quit India Movement.
  3. The Tamluk campaign occurred in the Bombay Presidency.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2 and 3

(c) 1 and 3

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: “The Indian national movement was sustained as much by local mobilisation as by all-India leadership.” Examine with reference to women’s participation in Bengal.

Key Words

Matangini Hazra; Tamluk; Midnapore; Quit India Movement; Civil Disobedience; women in freedom struggle; local leadership; civil resistance.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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